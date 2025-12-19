GAA to continue with Allianz sponsorship after Ethics and Integrity Committee report

The GAA has decided to retain its Allianz sponsorship despite calls to terminate commercial agreements with the company. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The GAA has decided to retain its Allianz sponsorship despite calls from several county boards to terminate commercial agreements with the company over links to Israel.

The GAA’s sponsorship arrangements with Allianz have come under scrutiny in recent months after the global insurer was named in a United Nations report as one of the companies said to be aiding Israel’s war in Gaza.

Allianz have a sponsorship deal for the GAA’s National League, which continues until 2030 and has been in place since 1993.

An open letter asking for the GAA to cut ties with Allianz was signed by almost 800 current and former players from all Gaelic codes in September. The letter was hand-delivered to Croke Park officials by several of the signatories last month, including Colm O’Rourke, Shane McGuigan, David Hickey and Paschal Canavan.

A meeting of the GAA’s Coiste Bainistíochta took place at Croke Park on Friday, at which the report of the Ethics and Integrity Commission on the Association’s relationship with Allianz was presented and discussed.

It was agreed to accept the recommendation of the EIC and maintain the long-running partnership. Factors cited in the report included:

• If the GAA was to terminate its contracts with Allianz it would be impossible to secure an alternative insurer that would not have similar links.

• The unilateral termination of the contract with Allianz plc by the GAA could expose the Association to legal consequences apart from loss of sponsorship.

• The GAA is ethically and legally bound to honour its contracts and a failure to do so has the potential to damage its reputation and undermine its ability to do business with commercial entities.

• Allianz plc has no involvement with the IDF or corporate entities involved in the war in Gaza. Any such relationship is with a ‘sibling or cousin company’.

A statement from the GAA on the matter read: “The report also advised the association to encourage Allianz plc to use its influence to encourage other companies within the group to act in accordance with Irish, European and International Law.

“Similarly, it also advised that all contractual arrangements are assessed to ensure that parties with whom the Association’s units are doing business are not engaged in unethical activities.

“The GAA acknowledges the strongly held views of some of its members on this issue, and the Association would also like to thank the EIC for their work in this matter.”

Allianz said in a statement they have “no holdings in the government bonds referenced in a report by the current UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has no relationship with Elbit Systems and does not engage in any investment or underwriting activity connected to the Middle East”.

“We have been transparent about this factual position throughout,” Allianz said.

“We appreciate the seriousness and independence with which the Commission has conducted its work. This process has provided independent assurance on a complex issue and confirms that the partnership can continue on a clear and informed basis.

“The GAA sits at the heart of Irish community life, and Allianz plc. is proud to support Gaelic Games, volunteers, schools and local clubs across Ireland. We look forward to continuing that work in the seasons ahead.”