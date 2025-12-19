Media

Ryan Tubridy leaving Virgin Radio slot in UK after two years to focus on ‘speech radio’

Former Late Late Show presenter moved to UK following RTÉ payments scandal to present midmorning music show

Ryan Tubridy attends the Irish Post Awards in London in November 2024. Photograph: Antony Jones/Getty Images for the Irish Post
Niamh Towey
Fri Dec 19 2025

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy is leaving his weekday slot on Virgin Radio UK to pursue other projects.

The parent company of Virgin Radio UK, News Broadcasting, released a statement on Friday detailing Mr Tubridy’s new ventures. They will be “speech radio” focused, such as talkshows, news, documentaries and podcasts, rather than music oriented.

He will host a new YouTube channel called The Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, which will look back on the lives of film, music, sport and TV stars by speaking to journalists, authors and those who knew them best.

This show will also be broadcast on Times Radio, and he will contribute further to this station in the coming months, the statement said.

He is also developing a new show for talkSPORT, as well as a weekend show on the Onic network which includes Dublin’s Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95 and LMFM.

The former Late Late Show presenter took up the role at Virgin Media UK, which is also broadcast on Dublin’s Q102, in January 2024 following the RTÉ hidden payments scandal.

In June 2023 it emerged that RTÉ had not publicly disclosed payments made to him under a side deal. He did not return to his daily Radio 1 slot after this, effectively cutting his ties with the State broadcaster.

He moved from Dublin to London the following January to broadcast a midmorning show from the Virgin studio next to the Shard in London.

Earlier this month he and Clare Kambamettu married in a ceremony in the west of Ireland.

Speaking on his final show on Friday morning, Mr Tubridy he was looking forward to spending more time in Ireland, but will keep an oar in in London.

“I am extremely excited about today’s news and the opportunity to work again in the world of speech radio, with YouTube channels and with the Onic network in Ireland.

“It is with great gratitude that I finish my two years at Virgin Radio UK, where I had the time of my life with the greatest bunch of people. They made me feel welcome and valued, which I will never forget, but I can’t wait to get started on these shows. Here’s to 2026!” he said in a statement.

