Crime & Law

Man arrested in connection with death in Kilgarvan in July

Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions

Gardaí arrested and released a man in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry in connection with a death in the town last July. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Pope
Fri Dec 19 2025

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in his 70s in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry last July.

The deceased, who was identified locally as Declan Wall, was found unresponsive outside a premises in the early hours of July 30th in unexplained circumstances.

He was brought to University Hospital Tralee, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The State Pathologist and the county coroner were informed and a postmortem was carried out but the cause of death was not released, for operational reasons.

On Friday, gardaí investigating the incident detained a man in his 60s at a station in Kerry under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

