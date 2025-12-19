Galway’s David Burke announces retirement from intercounty hurling

Galway’s David Burke lifts the Liam McCarthy Cup after they beat Waterford to win the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling championship title. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

David Burke, captain of Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling winning side, has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling after 16 seasons with the Tribesmen.

The St. Thomas’ clubman first emerged at inter-county level with the Galway minors and captained the side against Kilkenny in the 2008 All-Ireland Minor Final.

He progressed to the under-21s and was part of the 2011 All-Ireland winning team that defeated Dublin 3-14 to 1-10, scoring three points in the final.

That same year, he also won a Fitzgibbon Cup title with the University of Limerick.

In 2012, Galway captured a first Leinster senior hurling title with a victory over Kilkenny, in which David contributed 1-2. He added two more Leinster titles to his medal collection in 2017 and 2018, captaining the team on both occasions.

In 2017, he led Galway to the league title with a win over Tipperary, adding to his first league success in 2010, he later won another medal in 2021.

The pinnacle of his intercounty career came in 2017 when Galway defeated Waterford to end a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Burke’s outstanding midfield display, landing four points from play, earned him man of the match, and his victory speech remains one of the most memorable in recent times.

Over the course of his career, David also received four All-Star awards – in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

“An exemplary leader, team player and captain, we congratulate David on a remarkable career and extend our heartfelt thanks for his years of commitment and loyalty to the Maroon and White,” Galway GAA said.

“Galway hurling has been an integral part of my life as far back as I can remember both as a supporter and a player,” Burke said.

“It has been an honour to represent my county, club and family for 16 seasons at senior intercounty level.

“Throughout this time, I have shared a dressingroom with great friends, teammates, managers, coaches and backroom personnel, in particular Micheal Donoghue for having faith in me to help lead the county to All Ireland success in 2017.

“Playing at intercounty level takes a huge level of personal sacrifice and so I wish to take this opportunity to thank my wife, Laura, our two kids, my parents John and Paula, my sister, my brothers, in-laws and the St. Thomas’ community for their unwavering support and understanding of my commitment to Galway hurling.”