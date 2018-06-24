All you need to know: The football qualifiers round three draw

All eight teams that came through Round 2 go into the pot for Monday morning’s draw
Mayo are two wins away from the Super8s. Photograph: Inpho

Mayo are two wins away from the Super8s. Photograph: Inpho

 

The draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland football championship qualifying series will take place on Monday morning on RTE Radio 1 shortly after 8.30am.

All eight teams that came through Round 2 over the weekend will go into the hat with the first team drawn getting home advantage. There will be an exception if a Division 3 or 4 (Armagh and Leitrim) is drawn against a Div 1 or 2 team - in that case the Division 3 or 4 will automatically receive home advantage. Teams that have already played each other in the championship cannot meet again, meaning Monaghan will not be able to face Tyrone.

The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of June 30th/ July 1st. All matches will be required to finish on the day under the new championship protocols.

Round three qualifier draw: Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone, Kildare, Armagh, Leitrim and Clare

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.