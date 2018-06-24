All you need to know: The football qualifiers round three draw

The draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland football championship qualifying series will take place on Monday morning on RTE Radio 1 shortly after 8.30am.

All eight teams that came through Round 2 over the weekend will go into the hat with the first team drawn getting home advantage. There will be an exception if a Division 3 or 4 (Armagh and Leitrim) is drawn against a Div 1 or 2 team - in that case the Division 3 or 4 will automatically receive home advantage. Teams that have already played each other in the championship cannot meet again, meaning Monaghan will not be able to face Tyrone.

The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of June 30th/ July 1st. All matches will be required to finish on the day under the new championship protocols.

Round three qualifier draw: Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan, Tyrone, Kildare, Armagh, Leitrim and Clare