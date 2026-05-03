Westmeath secure Dublin date in Leinster decider after outlasting wasteful Kildare

Westmeath players including Stephen McGonagle and Eoghan McCabe celebrate the victory over Kildare in the Leinster SFC semi-final at O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Leinster SFC semi-final: Westmeath 2-21 Kildare 0-23 (aet)

Westmeath dug deep to earn a deserved place in the Leinster SFC final against Dublin, and also book a place in the Sam Maguire Cup, with a four-point extra-time win against a wasteful Kildare side in Tullamore.

The sides were tied at 0-2 apiece after six minutes, both of Westmeath’s scores coming from Ray Connellan. However, Kildare dominated the remainder of the opening quarter as they dominated in midfield. They added four more points, with corner forward Ben Loakman in fine form, bringing his tally to three points from play.

Indeed, the Lilywhites could easily have added two goals to their tally, Eoin Cully being superbly denied by Jason Daly in the 10th minute, while Darragh Kirwan was thwarted by Danny Scahill after 15 minutes.

Kirwan’s point five minutes later put Brian Flanagan’s troops ahead by 0-7 to 0-3 but Westmeath, despite losing their star wing back Matthew Whittaker to injury, rallied superbly to fire over five unanswered points, the lead point coming from Brandon Kelly in the 29th minute.

On the half-hour mark, the huge Westmeath crowd in the attendance of 12,086 were on their feet when midfielder Brían Cooney cut in along the endline before firing a great shot to the roof of the net. However, Kildare finished the first half strongly with a two-pointer from Darragh Swords and a single from Cully to trail by just a point at the interval, 1-8 to 0-10.

Cully equalised early in the second half, but Mark McHugh’s charges pounced for four points without reply by the 46th minute, including a two-point free from Sam McCartan. Sub Alex Beirne did likewise for Kildare and the teams were level (0-15 each) with 55 minutes on the clock, skipper Kevin Feely levelling a tense contest with his first score.

Brandon Kelly of Westmeath celebrates his goal. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

McCartan kicked another sublime long-range free and followed up with a quality point from play, but points from sub Jack Robinson, Cully and Kirwan levelled the game for Kildare. Shane Allen looked to have won the game for the Lake County, but Beirne forced extra-time with just 10 seconds left on the hooter. The scoreline after 70 minutes read Westmeath 1-16 Kildare 0-19.

There were many tired bodies on show in extra-time and this resulted in some disappointing shooting, mainly from Kildare. The crucial score came in the eighth minute when Kelly was alert to the breaking ball after Cooney’s shot for what would have been his second goal was blocked. This put Westmeath ahead by two points, and they looked the more likely winners thereafter, leading 2-18 to 0-22 at half-time in extra-time.

Chances were also missed in the second period but sub Robbie Forde put two earlier misses behind him to fist a crucial score midway through the second 10 minutes.

Another sub Eoghan McCabe and that man Kelly were on hand late on to kick further points and the post-match pitch invasion by delirious Westmeath supporters showed what making only their sixth-ever Leinster final meant to the midlanders. The Dubs now stand in their way as the current crop attempt to emulate Páidí Ó Sé’s groundbreaking men 22 years ago.

WESTMEATH: J Daly; D Scahill, C Drumm (0-0-1), C Dillon; M Whittaker, S Allen (0-0-1), S McCartan (0-2-1, 2 tpf); B Cooney (1-0-0), R Connellan (0-0-2, 1f); K O’Sullivan (0-0-1), R Wallace (0-0-1), T Baker (0-0-1); B Kelly (1-0-4), S Baker (0-0-2), S Corcoran (0-0-1).

Subs: S Ormsby for Whittaker (15 mins); R Forde (0-0-1) for O’Sullivan (51); D McCartan for S Baker (55); I Martin for Corcoran (60); E McCabe (0-0-1) for Allen (69); K O’Sullivan for McCabe, S Corcoran for Martin, A Treanor for Dillon (all f-t); M Whittaker for S McCartan (77); J Duncan for T Baker (83), E McCabe for Ormsby (88).

KILDARE: C Burke; R Burke, M Dempsey, H O’Neill; B Byrne, E Lawlor, J McGrath; K Feely (0-0-1), B Gibbons; C Bolton (0-0-1), D Kirwan (0-0-4), T Gill (0-0-1); B Loakman (0-0-3), D Swords (0-1-0), E Cully (0-0-4).

Subs: B McCormack for O’Neill (h-t); A Beirne (0-1-1, tpf) for Loakman (45 mins); B McLoughlin (0-0-1) for Swords (51); J Robinson (0-0-2) for Bolton (59); C Moran (0-0-1) for McGrath (66); P Spillane for Gill (f-t); C Dalton for R Burke (76); J Harris for Lawlor (79); B Loakman for McCormack (86).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).