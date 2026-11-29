Books going under the hammer at Purcell Auctioneers in Birr, Co Offaly, include, from top left a first edition of John McGahern's Amongst Women; four volumes by John O'Donohue; Incantata by poet Paul Muldoon; and a signed first-edition copy of Ink-Stained Hands by Brian Lalor

Books can be among the most affordable Christmas presents to give, and two forthcoming book auctions offer a fascinating selection to cater for those with literary, historical and artistic interests, as well those with more whimsical tastes.

Take Purcell Auctioneers in Birr, Co Offaly, whose December 2nd auction of 600 lots has a wide range of books on Irish literature and poetry, local town and county histories, and books with political and social and religious themes, as well as copperplate line engravings that would make elegant gifts.

Conor Purcell says the majority of the books in the auction are from a retired academic from Cork who is downsizing. “Most of the books are in very good condition,” says Purcell.

At the auction, archaeology enthusiasts will be interested in a batch of three books on Newgrange passage tombs, alongside Irish Passage Graves – Neolithic Tomb-builders in Ireland and Britain 2,500BC by Michael Herity (€50-€80). Fans of architecture will be drawn to a batch of four books that includes The Irish Aesthete – Ruins of Ireland by Robert O’Byrne, and The Museum Building of Trinity College Dublin – A Model of Victorian Craftsmanship, edited by the late architectural historian Christine Casey and Patrick Wyse Jackson, professor emeritus in geology at TCD (€50-€80).

Virtually every county in Ireland is represented in the local history books, while Georgian buffs will be interested in Lyons Demesne: A Georgian Treasure Restored to the Nation, by Deirdre Phelan (€60-€80). This book was published in 1999, when the 18th century country house in Co Kildare was still owned by the late Ryanair co-founder Tony Ryan.

A signed first edition copy of Ink-Stained Hands: Graphic Studio Dublin & the Origin of Printmaking in Ireland by Brian Lalor (Lilliput Press, 2010), together with Incantata by poet Paul Muldoon, written in memory of Mary Farl Powers, co-founder of the Graphic Studio Gallery (€150-€300), will appeal to artists and printmakers. And the Swinging Sixties Book and Bringing it all Back Home by Nuala O’Connor, written to accompany the TV series of the same title, are in a batch of books (€50-€80) that musicians will enjoy.

A hardback first edition of the late John McGahern’s critically acclaimed novel Amongst Women (€150-€250), is one of many books by 20th century Irish writers.

Meanwhile, The Quaker Meeting Houses of Ireland by David M Butler, published in 2004, records 150 meeting houses and 100 burial sites, from the arrival of the Quakers in Ireland in 1654 right up to the early 21st century (€40-€60). Wild and Free: A Guide to Nature’s Harvest with 100 Recipes Using Natural Ingredients by Cyril and Kit Ó Céirín (€80-€120) will be of interest to chefs and foragers across Ireland.

The Quaker Meeting Houses of Ireland by David M Butler (€40-€60), at Purcell's auction

Wild and Free: A Guide to Nature’s Harvest by Cyril and Kit Ó Céirín (€80-€120), Purcell's

Collectors of ornithological coloured plate books, maps and atlases, and sporting memorabilia should note that Fonsie Mealy auctioneers in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny will hold a Rare Books and Collectors Sale on December 9th and 10th. The sale will preview in their Chatsworth Auction rooms in Castlecomer on Friday, December 4th, Monday December 7th and Tuesday, December 8th. The auction itself will be held from 10.30am each day in the Avalon House Hotel, The Square, Castlecomer.

Limited edition copy of Seamus Heaney’s Bog Poems (€2,000-€3,000), illustrated by Barrie Cooke and signed by the poet, Fonsie Mealy's auction

English oak writing table owned by William Wordsworth (€3,000-€4,000), Fonsie Mealy

Highlights of the Fonsie Mealy auction include a limited edition of Seamus Heaney’s Bog Poems, illustrated by artist Barrie Cooke and signed by the poet (€2,000-€3,000). A 19th century English oak writing table owned by William Wordsworth (€3,000-€4,000), and a rare 18th century atlas of London (€7,000-€10,000) are also noteworthy.

View of Lough Conn, Nephin and Nephin Beg Mountain from Enniscoe Demense, Co Mayo (€20,000-€30,000) by James Arthur O’Connor, Adam's Irish Old Masters auction

Meanwhile, viewing for Adam’s Irish Old Masters auction continues in their showrooms at 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin today until December 3rd in advance of the online auction at 6pm on December 3rd. While many of these paintings of idealised landscapes, classical still-life studies, stormy seascapes and portraits have lower estimates nowadays, they still attract a subset of buyers decorating period homes. The auction includes several paintings by 19th century landscape painter James Arthur O’Connor (1792-1841), notably View from Killiney Looking to Bray (€10,000-€20,000) and View of Lough Conn, Nephin, and Nephin Beg Mountain from Enniscoe Demense, Co Mayo (€20,000-€30,000).

Sheppard’s Dublin and Provincial auction, on December 1st to 3rd, also features a James Arthur O’Connor painting, Two Figures in a Woodland in Co Wicklow (€2,500-€3,500). The auction includes some of the contents of 55 Ailesbury Road, Dublin, from the estate of the late businessman and art dealer Dominic Milmo-Penny.

With an expertise in Irish and European painting, Milmo-Penny had a keen eye for forgeries. Michael Sheppard says that in 1996, his examination of the National Gallery of Ireland’s The Goose Girl with art critic Bruce Arnold helped establish that the work was by Stanley Royle – and not William John Leech as previously thought.

The auction, which can be previewed in the auctioneer’s Durrow showrooms from November 28th to 30th, has a large range of Asian and European ceramics, historic and contemporary sculpture and some fine carpets including a Persian Bakhshayesh carpet (€6,000-€9,000) from Heriz in northwest Iran, an area renowned for its rug and carpet weaving.

Purcellauctioneers.ie; Fonsiemealy.ie; Adams.ie; sheppards.ie

What did it sell for?

Mainie Jellett's Woman in a Striped Blouse

Woman in a Striped Blouse, Mainie Jellett

Estimate: €8,000-€12,000

Hammer price: €9,500

Auction house: Sheppard’s

Diamond ring worn by Lucy, Lady Duff Gordon, a survivor of the sinking of the Titanic. Photograph: Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd/PA

Diamond ring worn by Titanic survivor

Estimate: £80,000

Hammer price: £150,000 (€178,905)

Auction house: Henry Aldridge & Son

Fleurs by Roderic O’Conor

Fleurs, Roderic O’Conor

Estimate: €80,000-€120,000

Hammer price: €80,000

Auction house: deVeres

Jack Butler Yeats's Am I on the Right Road for the Sea

Am I on the Right Road for the Sea, Jack Butler Yeats