Live National League updates: Wexford and Dublin in final day Division 1B promotion race

Saturday Division 1A fixtures (all 7pm)

Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium (Live on TG4 YouTube)

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds (Live on TG4)

Cork v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Live on TG4 YouTube)

Division 1B fixtures (all 5pm)

Carlow vs Dublin

Down vs Antrim

Wexford vs Kildare

Back-to-back scores for Carlow at home. 25 Mins: Carlow 0-8 Dublin 0-12

A goal for Wexford, through Jack Redmond! They’re starting to get rolling now. 22 Mins: Wexford 1-8 Kildare 0-4

Ruairi Donaghy has hit a goal for Antrim! Seaan Elliot then adds a free that has Down’s lead down to four. 24 Mins: Down 2-7 Antrim 1-6

The Barrowsiders aren’t really in the mix so far though, despite results elsewhere looking favourable. 20 Mins: Carlow 0-5 Dublin 0-10

A second goal from Shea Pucci for Down! Carlow really need to get a move on because the Mourne Men are doing their bit for them at the minute. 18 Mins: Down 2-6 Antrim 0-5

John Hetherton gets on the scoreboard for Dublin, while Martin Kavanagh strikes back with a free. 17 Mins: Carlow 0-4 Dublin 0-9

Plenty of wides from both sides in Wexford Park. 15 Mins: Wexford 0-4 Kildare 0-4

Tom McGrattan with the latest score for Down, who lead by two at home. 16 Mins: Down 1-4 Antrim 0-5

Carlow have started to get to grips with things up front, but Dublin are still chipping over their own scores. 12 Mins: Carlow 0-3 Dublin 0-8

Four scores in a row for Down, including a goal by Shea Pucci! Antrim finally get one on the board through Paul Boyle to break the streak. 13 Mins: Down 1-3 Antrim 0-4

A close start to the all-Leinster clash in Wexford Park. 9 Mins: Wexford 0-2 Kildare 0-3

Bad signs early doors for Wexford, as Carlow have not started well. Fergal Whitley has scored the last two, as Dublin take a strong lead. 6 Mins: Carlow 0-0 Dublin 0-5

An early goal chance at Wexford Park goes to waste, with Seán Rowley missing his effort. 3 Mins: Wexford 0-0 Kildare 0-1

A quick start in Páirc Esler sees Antrim in front, after points by Seaan Elliot and Paul Boyle. 3 Mins: Down 0-1 Antrim 0-2

Dublin full-back Paddy Smyth hits the first score of the game in Cullen Park. 2 Mins: Carlow 0-0 Dublin 0-1

The final day of the 2026 Division 1B campaign is underway!

Just five minutes until throw-in for the Division 1B final day.

Netwatch Cullen Park plays host to the Division 1B closer of Carlow-Dublin. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

While there may not be a whole lot to play for in the top two hurling divisions, tomorrow’s National Football Leagues closer is set to be a doozy. Just six teams have nothing to play for on the final day reports Gordon Manning.

[Twenty-six teams with something to play for in the final round of the National Football League]

Tipperary’s Darragh McCarthy is very unlikely to set up a date in Croke Park this spring, seeing as they would need a 28-point win over the Cats, as well as several other results to go their way. The livewire corner-forward has only played at HQ three times, and has a perfect record. He talks to Paul Keane about that winning streak, Tipp’s chances at defending their All-Ireland title, and his already iconic free routine.

[Tipperary’s Darragh McCarthy out to extend winning streak in hurling’s field of dreams]

As usual, Seán Moran has done his previews for the weekend’s matches. He has also helpfully demystified the permutations for both of hurling’s top tiers, which you can read below.

[Weekend’s hurling league fixtures, permutations, throw-in times and TV details, including Limerick v Galway]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final matchday of the National Hurling Leagues. In Division 1A, Limerick and Cork occupy the top two spots, while Tipperary and Galway could both squeeze into the league final should they win tonight. Cork take on winless Offaly, Limerick host Galway, and Tipperary face their old rivals Kilkenny (all 7pm).

Meanwhile at 5pm, the relegation and promotion races in Division 1B play out, and four teams still have something to play for. Wexford currently trail second-place Dublin in the standings, but a win over Wexford and a Carlow draw or win against the Dubs would set up a final with Clare. Carlow will also need to get a result to stay up, as they trail Antrim on their head-to-head record. The Ulster side are in the driving seat to stay up, but will still be hoping to collect two points against bottom side Down (all 5pm).