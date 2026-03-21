Weekend’s hurling league fixtures, permutations, throw-in times and TV details, including Limerick v Galway

For the National Hurling League, counties are ranked on match points. If two teams finish level on match points, the head-to-head winner has advantage. If the game between the two counties ended in a draw, scoring difference decides who comes out on top.

For situations where more than two teams are tied on points, scoring difference is used to separate the sides. If scoring difference is equal, the team that has scored more over the course of the league has advantage, and if they’re still level, it goes to goals scored. Failing all of that, a playoff must take place.

All of this weekend’s NHL fixtures will be played on Saturday.

Division 1A

The permutations here are fairly straightforward. Cork are likely to take two points against Offaly, who have lost all of their matches to date. That would see the Rebels climb to 10 points and book a place in the final. Limerick just need a draw to join them. If they lose to Galway and Tipperary beat Kilkenny, there will be a pile-up on eight points. Limerick currently have the best scoring difference (+34), but Galway (+30) need to win by only three points to overturn that. In those circumstances, Tipperary (+5) would have to beat Kilkenny by at least 28 points to rise to the top.

Potential finalists: Limerick, Cork, Tipperary, Galway.

Probable finalists: Limerick and Cork.

Relegation: Offaly and Waterford have already been relegated.

Cork v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Sunday, 7pm (Live, TG4 YouTube) – Ben O’Connor’s experimental selections will presumably be given full rein in their concluding match against already-relegated Offaly. Cork’s defeat the last time out, against Limerick, has to be seen in that context. The visitors have had a testing league, smacking their heads off the glass ceiling while short a number of first-choice players. There have been decent competitive spells of hurling in nearly all of their fixtures but that lack of depth has always counted against them. Verdict: Cork

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm (Live, TG4) – Effectively a league semi-final between teams who put in impressive displays in the last round. Limerick handed Cork their first defeat and even if it wasn’t a full-strength Rebels line-up, John Kiely will be pleased with performance levels. In particular, the influence of the younger generation – Cathal O’Neill, Aidan O’Connor and Shane O’Brien – has been notable in a team that hasn’t changed much in essence from its breakthrough eight years ago. Change has been the big dynamic for Micheál Donoghue’s Galway. A swathe of newcomers have appeared during the campaign, which has yet to feature any of the listless non-appearances of 12 months ago. There are potential reservations about the pace of some of them, but their commitment has been exemplary – as well as lethal, as the recent pounding of Kilkenny showed. Verdict: Limerick

Tipperary’s Stefan Tobin holds off Waterford’s Peter Hogan during last Sunday's Division 1A game at Walsh Park, which confirmed Waterford's relegation. Photograph: Inpho

Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 7pm (Live, TG4 YouTube) – Tipp saved Kilkenny – and themselves – from relegation remaining an open verdict by consigning Waterford to the drop last week. There were good showings from returning veterans, captain Ronan Maher and Hurler of the Year John McGrath, who bagged 1-4. Young Stefan Tobin also did his reputation no harm at all with a lively outing. A reaction to what happened in Salthill is expected from Kilkenny but the overall tenor of their performances to date has been less than exhilarating. Verdict: Tipperary

Clare's Jack O’Neill in action against Wexford's Kevin Foley during the Division 1B game at Cusack Park earlier this month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Division 1B

Clare have concluded their programme on maximum points and await the identity of the other finalists. Dublin are in pole position. They and Wexford are level on seven points having drawn their match, but Dublin (+59) are well ahead on scoring difference. Wexford (+10) need to beat Kildare and hope their rivals fail to overcome Carlow.

Potential finalists: Clare (qualified), Dublin, Wexford.

Probable finalists: Clare (qualified) and Dublin.

Relegation: Down have already been relegated. They will be joined by either Carlow or Antrim, with Carlow the more likely to go down as Antrim play Down, who have lost all their matches to date.

Carlow v Dublin, Cullen Park, 5pm – Carlow have tumbled into trouble, with desperately disappointing displays against what might loosely be described as their peers in the division, Antrim and Kildare. Little respite on offer here, as Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s promotion-poised team are averaging the highest scores in the division. Verdict: Dublin

Victory against Carlow will almost certainly send Niall Ó Ceallacháin's Dublin into the Division 1B final against Clare. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Down v Antrim, Páirc Esler, Newry, 5pm – After beating Carlow, a win here will maintain Antrim’s place in the division. Down are, well, down. Verdict: Antrim

Wexford v Kildare, Wexford Park, 5pm – Wexford have impressed against the strongest teams and not so much against the rest. Kildare have had an admirable return to this level but, like Naas against St Martin’s last November, might not quite be in Wexford’s orbit yet. Verdict: Wexford