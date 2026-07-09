Planning granted for 106 apartments at site of former Bessborough home

The planning authority upheld permission for 106 apartments on the grounds of the former Bessborough mother and baby home. Photograph: Provision

A developer has been granted planning permission for more than 100 apartments at the site of the former Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork.

Earlier this year, developer Estuary View Enterprises was granted planning permission by Cork City Council to build 140 apartments at the site.

However, Bessborough Mother and Baby Home Support Group and Cllr Peter Horgan of the Labour Party lodged appeals with An Coimisúin Pleanála.

The commission upheld permission for 106 apartments. One apartment block has been removed from the plans after the planning authority said it would adversely impact the historic landscape and the setting of Bessborough House, which is a protected structure.

Bessborough campaigners have been vehemently opposed to the development on what they describe as “a site of conscience”.

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties also expressed concern about the development. It said the Bessborough grounds have not been fully exhumed and the location of children who died there is unknown.

More than 900 children died at Bessborough or in hospital after being transferred there from the institution, which operated from 1922 to 1998.

Despite “very extensive inquiries and searches”, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was only able to establish the burial place of 64 children, meaing the burial places of more than 800 children remains unknown. The inquiry concluded it was likely some of them were buried in unmarked graves.

An Coimisúin Pleanála said there was no evidence of unrecorded burials in the area where the development is proposed. Conditions attached to the permission include forensic archaeological monitoring during construction works and the appointment of a liaison officer to engage with survivor groups.

“Should human remains be discovered, full forensic controls would be applied. This includes stopping works, securing the area and notifying the Cork City Coroner immediately,” the decision noted.

A protest took place outside the Dáil earlier this year over the plans for apartments on the site of the Bessborough mother and baby home. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Labour Party said a compulsory purchase order (CPO) of the Bessborough site should remain an option for the Government.

Party leader Ivana Bacik said the decision to grant planning permission on such a sensitive site is a hammer blow to all survivors and campaigners.

[ A 34-year secret shrouded in shame paved the way to teach children about the horrors of our pastOpens in new window ]

“The failure of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Government to intervene at an earlier stage is deeply regrettable and will be remembered by all survivors and families. Having visited Bessborough myself last week, I am particularly struck by the highly sensitive nature of the site.

“There is still time for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to right this wrong. The CPO of the site remains possible and we are urging Government to act without delay to ensure that the Bessborough site is recognised and preserved as a site of conscience,” she said.

Patricia Carey, special advocate for survivors of institutional abuse, said she was “shocked at the abhorrent decision”.

Carey, who was born in Bessborough mother and baby institution, said she supported calls for the Government to CPO the site.

“It is critical that the Government intervene immediately and directly to stop this development proceeding and to work with survivor groups to agree a plan to identify the locations of all disappeared children’s remains and provide for dignified burial and memorialisation,” she said.

More than 250 people attended a vigil at the graveyard folly in Bessborough on June 28th. They gathered at the site to mark the lives of 923 children who died while resident at the home. They also recited the names of 31 women who died in the institution or in hospital having been a resident at Bessborough.