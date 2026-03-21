Tipperary and Kilkenny share the spoils after high-scoring thriller in Thurles

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody is blocked by Johnny Ryan of Tipperary during the National Hurling League Division 1A match at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Tipperary 2-27 Kilkenny 3-24

Jordan Molloy struck the 74th-minute equaliser as Kilkenny and Tipperary warmed up for their provincial championship campaigns with an absorbing draw in front of 10,240 fans at Semple Stadium.

In what was effectively a dead-rubber contest, Seán Kenneally appeared to have arrowed over the winning point. But after an injury delay, there was time for one final play as the Cats capitalised on a Tipp mistake to level.

On his return to action, TJ Reid tallied 1-8. Jake Morris (1-5) and Jason Forde (0-8, including two sideline cuts) led the way for Tipp, for whom John McGrath was a late withdrawal.

Kilkenny had averaged just 1-17 across their five league games to date, but they looked on track to set their highest total from the first whistle. Cian Kenny and Eoin Cody ferried the sliotar forward from the throw-in, Tom Phelan lured in the last defender, and Liam Moore flicked it to the net after just 20 seconds.

Forde remained on freetaking duties, despite Darragh McCarthy’s return, and his early success was followed by a point by overlapping wing back Oisín O’Donoghue.

The visitors’ shooting was immaculate as Kenny, Reid, and Mossy Keoghan moved them 1-9 to 0-6 ahead.

Tipp would be back level within six minutes. A minute’s silence had been observed for Nenagh Éire Óg stalwart Jimmy Morris before the throw-in. His grandson, Tipp vice-captain Jake, hit the net in the 20th minute after Forde steered the sliotar into his path. The All Star forward stayed inside to add a point before two from Forde, including a spectacular sideline cut, and one from Alan Tynan equalised at 1-10 apiece.

Kilkenny had notched 1-10 from 11 shots before their first miss. Tipp took their first lead on the stroke of half-time with Michael Breen’s missile was followed by a Forde free for a 1-14 to 1-13 lead.

If Kilkenny had a rapid start to the first half, Tipp had an even quicker beginning to the second. Tynan led the charge from the throw-in before Darragh Stakelum’s shot was saved by Aidan Tallis. It fell straight for McCarthy to bat home with the clock showing 15 seconds.

Kilkenny's Jordan Molloy celebrates scoring a point to equalise the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kilkenny pulled back three points in a row through Reid, Ed McDermott and Kenny.

Tipp strung together the next four. They nearly added a goal, but Tallis saved from Connolly and Morris, while Darragh Corcoran blocked Seán Kenneally’s rebound. Connolly pointed the subsequent 65 and when Morris completed the streak, it was 2-18 to 1-16.

Trailing by five, Kilkenny reeled off 1-4 without reply. Reid contributed the first 1-2, lobbing the advancing Rhys Shelly for the 52nd-minute goal.

Tallis saved brilliantly from McCarthy at the other end before a Connolly brace levelled it at 2-21 apiece. From the puck-out, Keoghan’s sensational control from a Cody pass allowed him to fire to the net.

Forde’s second sideline cut trimmed the deficit before Reid flicked a goal chance just over. Connolly and Forde frees levelled things up again, before Morris and Ed McDermott traded points to begin the two added minutes, and it was still all square at the finish.

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; B McGrath, R Maher, M Breen (0-1); O O’Donoghue (0-1), R Doyle, E Connolly (0-5, 2 65s, 1f); C Martin (0-1), D Stakelum; A Tynan (0-1), J Morris (1-5), S O’Farrell (0-2); D McCarthy (1-1), G O’Connor, J Forde (0-8, 5f, 2sl).

Subs: S Kenneally (0-2) for O’Connor, J Ryan for McGrath (both h-t); N McGrath for Stakelum (54 mins); A Ormond for Martin (57); P McGarry for Forde (69); J Caesar for McCarthy (70, temp).

KILKENNY: A Tallis; P Deegan, R Garrett, I Bolger; D Corcoran, J Molloy (0-1), R Reid (0-1); C Kenny (0-3, 2f), K Doyle (0-1); T Phelan, E Cody (0-1), J Donnelly (0-2); M Keoghan (1-2), TJ Reid (1-8, 3f, 1 65), L Moore (1-2).

Subs: L Hogan (0-1) for Phelan (19 mins to h-t, temp); D Blanchfield for Bolger (30, inj); E McDermott (0-2) for Phelan (h-t); C Beirne for Doyle (59); R Glynn for Cody (70+4); S Murphy for Corcoran (70+4, temp).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).