Peter O’Mahony: ‘It is logical to have Ronan O’Gara as a candidate for the Leinster job’

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara: Peter O’Mahony can see the logic in him being a candidate for the Leinster job. Photograph: Valentine Chapuis/AFP via Getty Images

Peter O’Mahony smiled first before delivering his answer. How would the Munster man in him feel if Ronan O’Gara, a Corkonian, a former outhalf and proud son of the province, ended up in Leinster livery as head coach when Leo Cullen steps down in a year’s time?

Diplomacy was the primary port of call when assessing the candidature of his former team-mate and current La Rochelle head coach. The premise for the question was set following overnight comments from the IRFU’s performance director David Humphreys that O’Gara is someone that the union would consider for the position. They will sign off on the successful applicant.

[ Ronan O’Gara in the frame to replace Leo Cullen at Leinster, says David HumphreysOpens in new window ]

O’Mahony admitted: “It would be a weird one, to be fair. It would be strange to see him in it [the position], but the logic says exactly what David Humphries said.

“Rog knows better than anyone that, first and foremost, you’re dealing with a seriously good team to coach. He’ll also have ambition to come back to Ireland, I’d imagine, and someday end up in an Irish management role with the national team. Given the history and the tendencies of the IRFU, they normally promote within the country.”

O’Mahony elaborated on the union’s succession planning for coaching positions with the Irish senior national men’s team in the recent past. “Andy [Farrell] was the defence coach (prior to taking over as head coach). Paul [O’Connell] is Paul, obviously (was previously with the Irish under-20s). Foggs [scrum coach John Fogarty] came through Leinster.

“Goody [Andrew Goode] was with Leinster (prior to moving into his Ireland role). The IRFU like to promote guys who are in the system. Not only would it be a huge job for him to take over at Leinster, but it would be a pathway into, I’d imagine, what is a goal for him to coach the national team. It is a very logical way from an IRFU point of view to have Ronan as a candidate for that job.”

Peter O'Mahony: "The IRFU like to promote guys who are in the system. Not only would it be a huge job for him to take over at Leinster, but it would be a pathway into, I’d imagine, what is a goal for him to coach the national team." Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

O’Mahony offered a few thoughts on more pressing matters, including the composition of the Irish backrow for Saturday’s Test against Japan (kick-off 11.10am Irish time), specifically what Nick Timoney and debutant Sean Jansen will bring to their respective roles at openside flanker and number eight.

“(Timoney)’s an incredible rugby player. I think he’s had a great season. My experience with him [is of] an ultimate professional, a really hardy backrower. He’s shown, particularly in the last two seasons, what an impact he’s had off the bench, but when he started matches, some of his performances have been superb as well.

“I think he’s really pushing hard to make a claim for the starting place. Given the calibre of Josh [van der Flier] and the guys like that, there’s a competitive side to it, but he’s certainly sticking his hand up.”

Timoney has been patient, and had to bide his time, but as O’Mahony points out, the Ulster player has been “diligent” and “you can see the appetite, the hunger and the importance he puts into his performances.”

New Zealand-born Jansen will make his debut on Saturday, having produced an exemplary body of work for Connacht this season, which O’Mahony described as “standout performances”. He added: “It’s something Andy has always been very upfront with, that if you’re playing well, you’re going to be in with a shout.

“You’ve got to leave Andy and the [other coaches] with a lasting memory that if you’re needed again, they think back to this weekend and the performance you laid out in the jersey.

Ronan O'Gara and Peter O'Mahony in Munster colours back in 2011. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“Your first cap is up there with one of the ones you’ll hold dearest when you get to my position at the end of your career and look back on things. They’ve [new caps Jansen, Billy Bohan, Sam Illo and Bryn Ward] all being picked because they’ve got very specific attributes that can make a difference to the Irish jersey.

“They’ve got to remember that, remember why they were picked, have a huge amount of confidence in themselves and go on and try and enjoy the occasion. They’ll be in a great environment but will be looked after by some of the senior players, by the management.

“They’ll be asked to go and enjoy themselves and put their best foot forward, put their best performance into the jersey. That’s all that really matters. The occasion can be overwhelming, but when you bring it back, you’re playing, you’re living the dream, you’re touring with your national team, you’re getting your first shot, and they should go and enjoy it.”

Words to live by on Saturday for the newbies.

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