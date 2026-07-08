Cork’s Colm Lyons to referee All-Ireland hurling final

Referee Colm Lyons during the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork’s Colm Lyons will referee the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Galway on Sunday, July 19th.

It will Lyons’s second time officiating a senior All-Ireland decider having previously taken charge of the 2022 final when Limerick beat Kilkenny.

The Nemo Rangers clubman also refereed the drawn 2012 All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Dublin, as well as the All-Ireland senior club hurling deciders in 2018 and 2020.

This year’s final will be his 39th outing as referee in the All-Ireland SHC having made his debut in 2012.

Lyons has already refereed both Limerick and Galway during this year’s championship. He took charge of Limerick’s win over Tipperary in the Munster championship in May, and officiated Galway twice in recent weeks; their Salthill win over Kilkenny and their defeat to Dublin both in the Leinster championship.

His score umpires for the All-Ireland final will be

Ciarán Hanley (Brian Dillons), Jim McEvoy (Blarney), Philip Mackey and Finian Mullane (both Nemo Rangers) will be score umpires for the All-Ireland final, Wexford’s James Owens and Dublin’s Chris Moone will be the line umpires, and the sideline official will be Clare’s Niall Malone.

Owens will also act as the standby referee, and Tipperary’s David Grogan will be the Hawkeye official.