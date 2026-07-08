Gaelic Games

Cork’s Colm Lyons to referee All-Ireland hurling final

Galway to face Limerick in Croke Park decider on July 19th

Referee Colm Lyons during the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Referee Colm Lyons during the 2022 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Wed Jul 08 2026 - 16:091 MIN READ

Cork’s Colm Lyons will referee the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Galway on Sunday, July 19th.

It will Lyons’s second time officiating a senior All-Ireland decider having previously taken charge of the 2022 final when Limerick beat Kilkenny.

The Nemo Rangers clubman also refereed the drawn 2012 All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Dublin, as well as the All-Ireland senior club hurling deciders in 2018 and 2020.

This year’s final will be his 39th outing as referee in the All-Ireland SHC having made his debut in 2012.

READ MORE

Inside Gaelic Games: The weekly GAA newsletter from The Irish Times

Alternative All Stars: The footballers who deserve recognition despite early exits

All-Ireland boost for Limerick as captain Cian Lynch declared fit for hurling final

Darragh Ó Sé: It’s not mind games – Ger Brennan is right about all the pressure being on Kerry

Lyons has already refereed both Limerick and Galway during this year’s championship. He took charge of Limerick’s win over Tipperary in the Munster championship in May, and officiated Galway twice in recent weeks; their Salthill win over Kilkenny and their defeat to Dublin both in the Leinster championship.

His score umpires for the All-Ireland final will be

Ciarán Hanley (Brian Dillons), Jim McEvoy (Blarney), Philip Mackey and Finian Mullane (both Nemo Rangers) will be score umpires for the All-Ireland final, Wexford’s James Owens and Dublin’s Chris Moone will be the line umpires, and the sideline official will be Clare’s Niall Malone.

Owens will also act as the standby referee, and Tipperary’s David Grogan will be the Hawkeye official.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter