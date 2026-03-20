Tipperary’s Darragh McCarthy out to extend winning streak in hurling’s field of dreams

Tipperary's Darragh McCarthy scores a penalty during the All-Ireland SHC final between Cork and Tipperary at Croke Park on July 20th, 2025. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Darragh McCarthy takes a seat in Croke Park corporate box number 679 and surveys his field of dreams.

It’s been a happy hunting ground for the 20-year-old phenom forward. Three appearances, three wins. Two of those All-Ireland finals.

“It’s lovely to have a winning streak in Croke Park,” he smiles.

It’s certainly the right place to possess a perfect record.

The irony, of course, is that this time last year, the stat doing the rounds was that Tipp hadn’t even played at Croke Park since 2019. That they finally made it back, and eventually ended up as All-Ireland champions again, was as much to do with McCarthy’s coming of age as anything else.

McCarthy has since added a Fitzgibbon Cup medal to his collection and, with just 17 League and Championship games under his belt for Tipp, already seems a household name, with 4-110 to his credit.

A whopping 3-95 of that has come from placed balls and that’s where the conversation with the Toomevara man at the launch of John West Féile 2026 moves to: his carefully choreographed free-taking routine.

Darragh McCarthy of Tipperary in action against Galway at Semple Stadium on January 24th. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Stepping up to the ball, backing away and tossing up a piece of grass before moving back in to the ball to begin the lift-and-strike has been a polarising process, apparently annoying some Cork supporters last month to the point that they booed him.

“You don’t really pay heed to much of the booing,” shrugs McCarthy. “You hear small bits of it but that’s all part and parcel of the game.”

[ Tipperary’s Liam Cahill pleased to survive a real test in advance of championshipOpens in new window ]

That’s pretty much what Liam Cahill said too, after the League loss to Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Who knows if the boos were even to do with the free-taking process, we can’t be certain. But speeding it up might help?

“If the ref is happy with it, you take your time,” says McCarthy, matter of factly. “You don’t look too much into it. Whatever time it takes, it takes. If I have to quicken it up, I’ll quicken it up. But I’ll take whatever time it takes, if I’m allowed.”

It turns out that McCarthy, who converted five frees in last year’s All-Ireland Under-20 final win for Tipperary as well, developed the routine as a younger player, watching his brother.

University of Limerick's Oisín O'Donoghue and Darragh McCarthy celebrate their Fitzgibbon Cup final victory over Mary Immaculate College at Croke Park on February 13th. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“I’d say he was probably nine or 10 when he started it and I was kind of looking up to him and copied him,” says McCarthy, who studies Exercise and Health Fitness Management at UL. “That’s where the technique, or whatever you want to call it, came from.”

Golfers live and die by their pre-shot routines and McCarthy is no different. When he’s locked in, he barely hears the crowd.

“Exactly, yeah, I suppose you’re tuned in to what you have to do at that given moment,” he says. “You’re not looking at any external noise or anything else, like a player shouting or whatever. You’re just tuned in to what you practised and tuned in to the ball on the ground.”

He is expected to feature again for Tipperary on Saturday evening. The Liam MacCarthy Cup holders will host Kilkenny at FBD Semple Stadium. There’s still a chance that they could reach the final but it’s a mathematical long shot, underlined by their 60/1 title odds.

In the absence of any great jeopardy to discuss, it’s as good a time as any to quiz McCarthy about the particular short hurley he wields, just over 30 inches long. Henry Shefflin apparently used a 37-inch hurl. Shorter hurls are in vogue but still, 30 inches?

Tipperary's Darragh McCarthy and Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park on July 6th, 2025. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“It’s not to avoid being hooked or anything, it’s what I’m comfortable with, really,” explains McCarthy. “For me, if I have a thick heel on the hurl, it’s the same as having a longer hurl, or a heavier hurl. That’s how it feels to me, that the thick heel gives it that good strike anyway. In fairness, there are lots of players using 31 inches, or even below that.”

To add to the curiosity and the lore of McCarthy, he holds the hurley with his right hand on top and strikes off his left side. Not exactly conventional but hardly a problem.

“Sure some of the best free-takers are left-sided,” he notes. “If you look at TJ Reid, he’s striking off the left side.”

And nobody would disagree that the hurl has been a wand for McCarthy across the last 12 months or so. The challenge now is to maintain those high standards and to keep producing magic, while under the spotlight. That goes for all the Tipp players.

“Every team after winning an All-Ireland is always going to be hunted, in their own way,” says McCarthy. “You just stay tipping away, taking it match by match, the same as Limerick, the same as Clare after winning their All-Ireland.

“All-Ireland teams will always be hunted.”