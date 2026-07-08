Lidl to shut landmark south Dublin store in final quarter of 2026

Lidl occupies a high-profile position at the junction of Clonkeen Road and Kill Lane in Deansgrange, Co Dublin

Agent BNP Paribas Real Estate has set a guide price of €4 million for a prime retail premises in the heart of the south Dublin suburb of Deansgrange.

Located at the junction of Kill Lane and Clonkeen Road and within close proximity to several of the affluent residential estates of Deansgrange and Foxrock, the subject property comprises a retail unit of 14,402sq ft (1,338sq m) along with a 120-space double-basement car park on a 0.40-hectare site.

Although the premises is occupied by German discount retailer Lidl at present, full vacant possession will be provided by the final quarter of this year.

The property is zoned ‘ZC’ Neighbourhood Centre under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Development Plan, offering the incoming owner flexibility for a wide range of retail and commercial uses, subject to the necessary planning requirements.

James Kearney of BNP Paribas Real Estate says: “This is an opportunity to secure a highly prominent retail unit with an extensive parking provision in an excellent suburban location.

“We expect to see interest in this sale from a broad range of retailers and commercial operators looking to service this densely populated catchment.”