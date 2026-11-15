Tight finishes, big wins and a few scares in Leinster club quarter-finals

It’s almost a quarter of a century since a Meath team won the Leinster club SFC, and 22 years since they last contested a final.

In fact, prior to Wolfe Tones returning to the province against An Tóchar in Ashbourne, Meath representatives had won just six of their 20 games in the province across the previous 15 seasons.

So when Cian O’Neill struck a goal for the Kilberry outfit early in the second half, shortly after he’d conjured a two-pointer, helping them to lead by 14 points, it seemed like some sort of corner had been turned.

The Meath team wouldn’t just win, but win at their ease.

By full-time, however, Shane McCoy’s crew were somehow clinging on to win by 1-20 to 2-13, a result that propelled them through to a semi-final, back in Ashbourne on November 28th, against 2022 finalists The Downs of Westmeath.

Wolfe Tones didn’t exactly steal victory. Tailteann Cup winner JP Nolan scored his goal for An Tóchar in the 63rd minute, straight from a free, and this was quickly followed by a Luca Nolan two-pointer.

Even after that late, late 1-2 blitz, they still trailed by four points.

But it was a warning all the same for Tones, who were exceptional for 40 minutes, inspired by Kyle Moran, who kicked six points from play before promptly shutting off.

For the first two-thirds of the game, they overwhelmed An Tóchar with their power play around the middle, hard running and clever overlaps, allowing Moran and Sarán Ó Fionnagain pop singles over at ease.

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Tones led 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time and restarted with 1-5 in the space of six minutes.

O’Neill’s two-pointer was a delight, but his goal was even better; the excellent Oisín Martin fetching superbly at midfield from an opposition kick-out before beginning a move that ended with O’Neill firing to the net.

But things suddenly turned. Conor Fee’s 37th-minute goal, when he plucked a Garryowen from Oisín Cullen out of the air and struck low to the Tones net, began the revival.

Westmeath’s The Downs had to dig in for their 3-13 to 0-15 win over a Kilanerin-Ballyfad side that had previously shocked a fancied Newtown Blues.

With a firm grip at midfield, the Wexford champions led The Downs by 0-10 to 1-3 at half-time, Niall Mitchell’s goal keeping the favourites in it.

Goals from Joe Moran and Kevin O’Sullivan in the second half helpedThe Downs get on top, and county star Luke Loughlin contributed an important 0-4, too.

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Leinster title favourites Cuala, 1-18 to 0-11 victors over Sarsfields on Saturday evening, will face Portarlington in the last four, but the three-in-a-row Laois champions just about edged out Rathvilly of Carlow, 1-13 to 1-12.

An early Colm Murphy goal left Port in a strong position with a 1-3 to 0-1 lead, but Liam Gavin’s two-point score in response indicated the back-and-forth that lay ahead.

Port led 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval and they stretched the gap to six points at 1-11 to 0-8 in the 56th minute following another Murphy point.

That should have been a wrap, but Gavin raised another orange flag for Rathvilly before hitting the net in the sixth minute of stoppage time, leaving only one in it.

Results

Wolfe Tones 1-20 An Tóchar 2-13

The Downs 3-13 Kilanerin 0-15

Rathvilly 1-12 Portarlington 1-13

Cuala 1-18 Sarsfields 0-11