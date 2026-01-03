‘It’s magical’: Dingle relish chance to upset Ballyboden St Enda’s in historic semi-final

When Pádraig Corcoran glances towards the stands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, many of the faces staring back at him will be familiar – whether they be draped in the colours of Dingle or Ballyboden.

The current Dingle manager is hoping to guide the Kerry club to a historic first All-Ireland senior football final appearance but the Corcoran name has long been etched in the history of Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Corcoran grew up in Dublin and played for Ballyboden – winning county minor and under-21 championships in the capital with the Firhouse outfit. But on the pitch, his sister Fiona was the trailblazer.

She scored the match-winning point in the dying seconds of the 2004 All-Ireland women’s club final when Ballyboden beat Donoughmore by the minimum to claim a maiden title.

Ballyboden retained the crown 12 months later with Fiona lining out at midfield when they beat Donaghmoyne. That was in the middle of golden era for Ballyboden, during which they won 10 Dublin women’s senior football titles between 2000-2010.

Fiona also played football and camogie with Dublin, scoring the pivotal goal in the 2004 All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry to earn the Dubs a place in the showpiece event that year.

Fiona Corcoran, sister of Pádraig and a trailblazer with Ballyboden St Enda's and Dublin. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

With the Corcoran clan having family links in Dingle, Pádraig had moved to the peninsula by then, where – along with former Kerry footballer and current Dingle selector Tommy Griffin – he took over the running of Muiris Dan’s pub in the town and is also a school principal.

Which brings us to this peculiar sporting juncture, a tangle of roads merging to bring these two clubs together. This is Dingle’s first appearance in an All-Ireland semi-final and yet Pádraig Corcoran finds himself plotting against his old club, who themselves are only at this stage for the third time.

Corcoran, perhaps understandably, has been trying not to get caught up in the sentimental happenstance of it all before the game but he is not the only Dublin link within the Dingle management.

Selector Thomas Barrett attended the same secondary school as Corcoran in the capital, Coláiste Eoin. But while they might have kicked schools’ football together, Barrett actually played for one of Ballyboden’s main rivals – Kilmacud Crokes.

His family moved from Kerry to the capital when he was a teenager before he eventually made his way back south and settled in Dingle more than 15 years ago. And so a former Kilmacud player is now part of a Dingle management team led by a Ballyboden player, both attempting to derail Ballyboden’s All-Ireland ambitions.

“Yeah, it’s funny the way it has worked out,” smiles Barrett. “We would have gone to the same school together and then our paths crossed again in Dingle.

“[Pádraig] gave me a shout in early 2020, just before Covid, asking me to help out with the team. I’d been knocking around the place for a while, playing a bit of B football and was kind of a spectator.

Dingle manager Pádraig Corcoran. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“He says, ‘Come on, you need to get involved here’. He sold it to me as something very peripheral and here we are all these years later preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final. It has been brilliant.”

The return of Mark O’Connor from Australia to play in Saturday’s fixture is a significant boost for Dingle.

O’Connor had played a key role in their county and provincial triumphs but after flying back to Australia to begin preseason AFL training with Geelong, it was feared he wouldn’t be available. However, the former Kerry minor arrived back in Ireland over the Christmas period and will be available for the trip to Leeside.

It has adjusted the match odds slightly but Ballyboden are still considered 2-9 favourites with some bookmakers.

“Look, I suppose the narrative there is that it’s David against Goliath, they’re a club of 4,000 people, we’re a membership of 300 men, women and children,” adds Barrett.

Ballyboden were certainly the standout team in the Leinster club championship. Having come out of Dublin for the first time since 2019, the southside outfit swatted away the challenges of Castletown-Liam Mellows, Tullamore and Athy by a combined margin of 31 points.

Céin D’Arcy has been a towering presence in the middle of the field for Ballyboden while up front they carry a broad scoring threat from the likes of Colm Basquel, Ryan Basquel, Ryan O’Dwyer, Ross McGarry and Daire Sweeney.

Dingle's Paul Geaney beats St Finbarr's Billy Hennessy to the ball during the Munster final. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

“They’re a really well organised, super athletic, strong running team,” says Barrett. “You could be nothing but impressed with them, they are really well coached.

“In particular, I think they’re very strong around the middle eight, they’re physical, and they have a lot of players who have been in around Dublin panels and teams, so we know it will be a challenge.”

The choice of Páirc Uí Chaoimh raised eyebrows in certain quarters but the travelling times from Dingle (2hr 17mins approx) and Firhouse (2hr 39mins approx) to the Cork venue are comparable.

Much has been said and written about Dingle’s dramatic victory over St Finbarr’s in the Munster final – from the ice in Conor Geaney’s veins with his match-winning kick to the utter refusal of the team to accept defeat.

Geaney’s two-pointer was kicked from the 45m line but no doubt in the passing of time when the story is recounted in the bars around Dingle, they’ll tell of how he swept it over from the square in Thurles.

There is a steely resilience to this bunch of Dingle players. They lost the 2023 Munster final after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Castlehaven (Dingle represented Kerry that year because two divisional sides contested the county final. Dingle had won the club championship in the Kingdom in 2023).

They also suffered defeat in the 2024 Kerry SFC decider against Dr Crokes, conceding three goals in a madcap six-minute spell to come out on the wrong side of a 3-8 to 0-11 result.

Dingle celebrate their first Munster title. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

But they negotiated a path back to the Kerry decider in 2025 where they beat Austin Stacks to lift the Bishop Moynihan Cup for the first time since 1948. Within weeks they would also add a maiden Munster title. Halcyon days.

“We learned the hard way over the years and I think that has been a huge factor,” adds Barrett.

“If you look at that Munster championship final against Castlehaven, we had three chances of winning it that day, we were ahead coming to the end of normal time, we were ahead coming to the end of extra time and had a penalty to win it but ultimately we didn’t take our chance that day.

“And honestly, when you are in Kerry what are the chances of ever getting back there again to play in Munster? It’s incredibly hard to get out of Kerry, so we were lucky to even get the second chance.

“Then against the Barrs in the Munster final, we were down by seven twice in the second half, they had a chance to kill us off so all we could do was just hang in there.

“That’s the thing I’d be most proud of from the lads in that game, they just hung in there, they never gave up. All you can do is put yourself in a position that if something happens late in the game that you’re there to give yourself a shot. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Mark O'Connor is available again for Dingle for the match against Ballyboden St Enda's. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It sparked incredible scenes at the final whistle as Dingle celebrated a milestone achievement in the club’s history. The town has been decked out in red and white for weeks now. On Saturday, tourists in Dingle might be left to their own devices as the town empties and the locals make for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“There has been an unbelievable buzz around the place for the last few weeks,” says Barrett.

“It’s actually hard to describe, it’s magical. The sense of community around it all has been huge. I have three kids myself and they think it’s going to be this way forever.

“But as somebody said about this run, ‘we’re living through the good old days,’ and it’s very true.

“The players are super focused and staying within the bubble as much as possible, careful not to get too caught up with the outside stuff but at the same time you have to kind of enjoy it as well.

“This is a unique December and January for us, there’ll be plenty of normal Christmases in the future.”