Ireland joins Cop31 initiative to rescue world’s peatlands

Pictured at the launch of the Peatland Breakthrough at Cop31: Faizal Parish, Global Environment Centre; Jaime González, Peatland Breakthrough; Dianna Kopansky, Global Peatlands Initiative; Minister for Climate, Darragh O’Brien; Jan Peters, Michael Succow Foundation; Lucy Iyango, Ministry of Water and Environment of Uganda; and Elisabet Rams, Michael Succow Foundation.

Ireland is to take up the fight to protect and restore peatlands worldwide after joining a new initiative at the Cop31 climate summit.

The Peatland Breakthrough initiative aims to raise $100 billion (€90.7 billion) to support projects around the world.

By 2030, it wants to have succeeded in halting the loss of healthy peatlands and to have at least 30 million hectares of degraded peatlands under restoration.

Germany, Ireland, Peru and Uganda are the first countries to make the commitment while Canada has endorsed the initiative.

Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien said Ireland would take on the role of “champion country” to share Irish experience and expertise in peatland restoration with other countries.

“As a country with a large area of peatlands, Ireland is committed to seizing the opportunity peatland rehabilitation brings to climate action, biodiversity, water quality and communities,” he said.

“We continue to make progress on our targets and are ready to share our learnings with the international community.”

Minister for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon welcomed the move.

“Restoring these landscapes is one of the most effective actions we can take for biodiversity, while also delivering benefits for climate, water quality and local communities,” O’Sullivan said.

[ Fight to make climate polluters pay for crushing poor countries at Cop31Opens in new window ]

Peatlands cover 3-4 per cent of the planet’s land surface but hold as much as one third of the world’s soil carbon.

When drained for agriculture or development, or allowed to become degraded, they release this carbon and can become significant sources of greenhouse gases.

Around 21 per cent of Ireland’s land is technically peatland, but very few healthy preserved areas are left because they have been turned into farming and forestry.

The Department of Climate said, however, that Ireland had recently completed one of the biggest peatland rehabilitation projects in the world, covering 24,500 hectares.

O’Brien will also on Monday publish the first phase of a national electrification plan aiming to speed up the transition from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles and replace oil and gas heating in homes and buildings with electric alternatives.

The announcement comes as climate and environment ministers from up to 196 countries, including O’Brien, arrive in Antalya, Turkey, for the second and final week of negotiations on ways to tackle climate change.

[ Two plans to rescue Ireland’s climate ambitions set for publicationOpens in new window ]

Officials who spent last week working to narrow the gaps between countries on negotiation issues made only modest progress.

Key issues remain far from agreed. They include ways to accelerate emissions reduction and the provision of climate finance from rich countries to poor nations.

They also include how to enshrine human rights and justice in climate action and even acknowledging the latest science that says the battle to keep global temperature rise from breaching 1.5 degrees has been lost.