Man found dead in Phoenix Park identified by gardaí

Gardaí at the scene in Phoenix Park, Dublin, where the body of the man was discovered on Friday morning. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A man who was found dead in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Friday has been identified, An Garda Síochána said on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said he was aged in his 40s, was originally from eastern Europe and had been living in Ireland for some time.

A postmortem on the man’s remains was completed on Saturday but the results will not be released for operational reasons. The statement said a formal murder investigation had not begun at this time.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said on Friday that the death was being treated as suspicious.

The man’s body was found on open ground at Wellington Monument in the park around 10.30am on Friday and appeared to have suffered multiple slash injuries.

An Garda Síochána renewed its appeal for anyone who visited the monument between 2pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday to contact them.

Investigating gardaí are particularly keen to speak to a couple – a man and a woman in their 30s, believed to be Italian – who were visiting the monument shortly before the man’s remains were found on Friday morning.

Anyone with any information can contact Gardaí at Finglas Garda station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.