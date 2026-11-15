Thurles Sarsfields find late winner to end extra-time heartache against Inagh-Kilnamona

Munster senior club hurling semi-final: Inagh-Kilnamona 0-22 Thurles Sarsfields 0-23 (AET)

After years of extra-time heartache, Thurles Sarsfields came out on top in a titanic battle away to Clare champions Inagh-Kilnamona to reach their first Munster final since 2012.

In a dramatic climax, Sars were readying 2010 All-Ireland winner Pa Bourke to come on for the impending penalty shoot-out. Instead, Denis Maher took a free from deep in his own half before the substitution could be made and Robbie Stapleton won the break to slot over the winner.

This was a third successive extra-time in Munster for Sars, but unlike their defeats to Ballygunner in 2016 and Ballyea in 2017, this one ended in scenes of joy.

The Tipperary club now face another clash with the Waterford kingpins, meeting them in the Munster final on November 29th.

Aidan McCormack led the way for the victors with 0-10, including a whopping seven from play, while substitute Stapleton scored three points from his three shots in extra-time.

Aidan McCarthy, who dragged his side back from the brink in normal time, ended with 0-11 in front of 3,983 spectators in Ennis.

Inagh Kilnamona's Keith White and Thurles Sarsfields' Paddy Creedon. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Where Glen Rovers had erred against Inagh-Kilnamona in the quarter-final, Sars stuck to their defensive shape and defender Keith Loughnane did a fine job shackling the prolific McCarthy for most of the hour.

That platform helped the visitors take an early lead, with corner-forward Kieran Rossiter sticking back-to-back points. Paddy Creedon eked out the best goal chance of the day, but his one-handed swing found the side-netting.

Inagh-Kilnamona have more threats than McCarthy, with David Fitzgerald, Seán Rynne, and Conner Hegarty helping them to four points in a row for their first lead.

McCormack had a couple of missed frees, but he struck two from play as the sides were level at 0-8 apiece for half-time.

Loughnane sold a textbook dummy to edge Sars ahead as Ronan Maher was sprung from the bench and into centre-forward with 22 minutes to play.

With their supporters rising in volume, they forged three clear with back-to-back McCormack points.

Ronan Maher and Pa Bourke celebrate after the game. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Rynne soon got Inagh-Kilnamona back within one, but they wouldn’t score again for 12 minutes. Helped by a stirring block from Ronan Maher on Rynne, Sars got three points in quick succession via McCormack, Rossiter, and substitute Tommy Maher for a four-point lead.

McCarthy was finally unshackled for the final stretch as Inagh-Kilnamona came up with a champions’ response before a jubilant home crowd. Their talisman nailed four points in four minutes to equalise.

McCormack’s eighth point restored Sars’ lead deep in stoppage time, but McCarthy’s ninth levelled from the puck-out. He then had a last-gasp chance from a near-impossible angle drift wide.

Brought on for extra-time, Stapleton pushed Sars ahead with his first touch. McCormack carried on his electric form, with two more points bringing his tally to double digits.

Fitzgerald narrowed the deficit to one for the interval of extra-time, 0-21 to 0-20, and Josh Guyler levelled on the resumption before Stapleton nudged Sars back ahead.

The Tipp side had six wides in extra-time and looked like being punished when goalkeeper Éamonn Foudy nailed his second long-range free, but Stapleton came good again with the last puck.

INAGH-KILNAMONA: É Foudy (0-2f); S Woods, K White, C Rynne; K Hehir, J Hegarty, D Cullinan; M Callinan, S Rynne (0-3); D Fitzgerald (0-2), K Guyler, A McCarthy (0-11, 7f); C Hegarty (0-3), D Mescall, F Hegarty. Subs: G Barry for Mescall (36 mins), N Mullins for Guyler (46), J McCarthy for F Hegarty (56), J Guyler (0-1) for C Hegarty (58), J Mescall for Callinan (60), C Hegarty for Barry (66), C Ryan for White, F Hegarty for J Mescall (both ht et), B Foudy for Cullinan (78).

THURLES SARSFIELDS: P McCormack; P Maher, D Maher, S Maher; K Loughnane (0-1), Conor Stakelum, Cian Stakelum; D Rossiter (0-1), E Murray (0-1); A Stakelum (0-2), D Stakelum, A McCormack (0-10, 3f); E Purcell, P Creedon, K Rossiter (0-4). Subs: R Maher for Purcell (38 mins), T Maher (0-1) for Creedon (52), S Ryan for S Maher (60, inj), J Armstrong for Cian Stakelum, R Stapleton (0-3) for K Rossiter (both ht et), Purcell for D Stakelum (75).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).