Kilmacud Crokes finish strong to secure a fifth straight Leinster club crown

Niamh Cotter scored two goals as Kilmacud Crokes made it five wins in a row in the Leinster Club SFC final. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

AIB Women’s Leinster Club SFC final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 3-16 Longford Slashers 2-8

Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes made it five wins in a row in the AIB Women’s Leinster SFC club final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Sunday.

But the reigning champions were made battle all the way by a Longford Slashers side bidding to become the first from their county to win the senior provincial title.

Longford Slashers were full value for their 2-5 to 1-5 interval lead after playing with the wind in the opening half and getting a lot of dividends from their policy of delivering quick, long ball into attack.

They struck for two goals in the opening nine minutes, with Jessica Barry, daughter of former Longford player Dessie, slotting home a penalty into the bottom left corner in the fifth minute after Orlaith Nevin was fouled after hitting the crossbar.

Kate Shannon got the second goal following good work from Clodagh Lohan after another quick ball from out the field.

Crokes, who shot seven wides to one for Slashers in the opening half, did not panic and points from Sinéad O’Donoghue and Lea Carrigy kept them in touch before Michelle Davoren added to a point by firing home a 17th-minute goal into the bottom right corner to tie match at 1-4 to 2-1 before Niamh Cotter edged them in front with her second point.

But Slashers took over for the closing stages of the opening half and four pointed frees from Barry left them deservedly ahead by a goal at the break.

It took Crokes just two minutes of the second half to wipe out the lead with points from Sadbh Murphy, Cotter and Niamh Murray, but Caoimhe Lohan edged the Longford champions back in front after 36 minutes.

The Dublin side took over from there and hit 1-5 without reply in a blistering spell, with Cotter getting the goal from distance to lead by 2-13 to 2-6 after 47 minutes. They never looked like relinquishing their title from there.

KILMACUD CROKES: D Gower; N Carr, E Sweeney, K Sweeney; L Magee, A Kane, S O’Donoghue (0-1); M Lamb, K Murray (0-2); L Carrigy (0-1), A Davoren (0-3), N Cotter (2-3 1f); S Murphy (0-1), L Murphy (0-1), M Davoren (1-2).

Subs: A Conroy (0-1) for Murphy, L Kane for (both 40 mins); D Egan for O’Donoghue (49); E Kane for Murphy (57); L Bedford for Carr (60).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: E Casey; S Masterson, E O’Brien, E Reilly; O Nevin, A Cosgrove (0-1), Caoimhe Lohan (0-1); A O’Brien, L O’Connor; J Glennon, G Shannon, Kara Shannon; Kate Shannon (1-0), J Barry (1-4, 1-0 pen, 4f), Clodagh Lohan (0-2, 2f).

Sub: S Connolly for O’Connor (53 mins).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).

ends