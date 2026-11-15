England fend off fiery Spain fightback to top Nations League group

Nations League: Spain 2 (Oyarzabal 65 pen, Williams 75) England 3 (Kane 45 pen, Konsa 53, White 57)

It was the game to show Thomas Tuchel where his rebooted England team are at, playing surely the ultimate test in international football: Spain in Spain. A world champion team who, in Tuchel’s words, had “forgotten how to lose.” Before this Nations League tie, they had been beaten only once in 43 matches – on penalties to Portugal in the final of this competition last year.

What England produced for 65 minutes here in Madrid was extraordinary. What followed was equally so for very different reasons. And when it was all over, England had the most sensational of victories.

England led 3-0. It was Harry Kane, of course, who put them in front from the penalty spot, the best player in the world damaging the best team. When Ezri Konsa and Ben White added the others, the travelling supporters were pinching themselves.

It was not over. Far from it, everything changing when Jarell Quansah erred and Lamine Yamal ran into the penalty area where he was fouled by Elliot Anderson. It was a red card for the England midfielder and a penalty for Spain. When Mikel Oyarzabal converted, it was the prompt for a siege.

Spain knocked hard at the door. They scored again through the substitute, Nico Williams, from an assist from the frankly ludicrous Lamine Yamal and England’s 10 men were left in grim survival mode. An equaliser looked on. And yet it did not come. It was James Trafford who produced a stunning late save to deny Aymeric Laporte and England had made the most stunning statement. They advance into the quarter-finals as the group winners – above Spain. It was about more than that.

England's Jude Bellingham in action against Spain's Lamine Yamal. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

England did not need a reminder, nobody did. But before the game, Spain were keen to show that the World Cup belonged to them. The trophy was brought out and given to Unai Simón, the captain in the absence of the injured Rodri, to show off to the sell-out crowd. Had Spain not already had their homecoming with the gold? It was a power play. England’s players looked on enviously. What if? It was easy for them to wonder.

England brought the swagger at the outset. They pressed hard onto the front foot. It was thrilling to see how they took on those in red and beat them, creating the sense of possibility. It was worth mentioning a spin move by Lewis Hall on halfway in the eighth minute when he could not afford to lose the ball. He did not, getting England up the field. There were other examples of the proactivity from other players, the desire to drop shoulders and surge forward, to be direct.

It was England who looked likely to score first and Spain needed a brilliant save from Simón to deny Jude Bellingham in the early going. He ran on to a Declan Rice corner, centrally placed and, with the ball slightly behind him, he had to dig out the half-volley rather than hit it more cleanly. Simón’s reflexes were nevertheless impressive. Anthony Gordon had a shot blocked by Martín Zubimendi. Kane fizzed another one just wide.

Spain kicked out a foothold in the 15th minute. It was Lamine Yamal, inevitably, who dragged them back into it. When he nutmegged Hall and blasted away from him, it was a moment to draw the breath. Except Lamine Yamal does this kind of thing as a matter of course. He shimmered with menace. Rice fouled him and was booked. What the left-back did next spoke volumes about England’s approach, not to mention his courage. It was a slicing run from him, on a diagonal towards goal, which laid waste to a host of Spain players. He almost found Morgan Rogers with his cross.

It was an excellent first half for England. Rogers bristled with confidence on the ball, Bellingham threatened. They deserved to take the lead into the interval. Bellingham appeared to be fouled by Marc Cucurella but Anderson did not stand on ceremony, driving a first time pass up the inside right channel for Kane, who cut inside Pau Cubarsí to set up the shot.

Kane cleverly got his body between Cubarsí and the ball, and the Spain centre-half had a problem. His challenge was necessary but clumsy, and a clear penalty. Kane had a long wait while the video assistant checked for an Anderson foul on Cucurella as he followed through after his pass. It was accidental but nasty. Anderson got away with it. Kane scored inside Simón’s left-hand post.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England's first goal. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

De la Fuente made three changes for the second half, which said plenty about how he felt the first 45 minutes had gone. On came Dean Huijsen, Pedri and Fermín López. England remained unflustered and Bellingham went to another level. He had fun. Lots of it.

Bellingham turned towards the England fans high up behind one of the goals to whip them up after he won the corner that led to the second goal. It was a typical run from him, a jink one way and then the other. The control of the situation was total. When Rice curved over the outswinger, Konsa ran around a screen of England players to meet it unmarked.

The travelling supporters were in dreamland. They belted out their songs. There was more for them shortly afterwards. White was adventurous from the first whistle, charging upfield from right-back. Now, after good work from Kane and a Bellingham pass, he was in for 3-0, his low finish into the far corner marked by composure.

Tuchel felt a rush of pure elation. Nothing silly, he had to have thought. Then came something silly, Jarell Quansah robbed in possession by Lamine Yamal when he was the last man. Lamine Yamal played a give and go to get into the box and it was Anderson with the illegal challenge, pulling him back. Anderson saw red. Oyarzabal meted out the double punishment from the spot.

The game turned sharply. Trafford made his first big save and then it was 3-2. Gordon was robbed in midfield and when Spain went right to Lamine Yamal, his cross was perfect for Nico Williams.

Spain turned the screw. Williams went close. Lamine Yamal forced Trafford into a fine save, the goalkeeper then denying Cucurella on the rebound. White made a saving tackle on Williams after a wonderful Lamine Yamal pass. Trafford saved the best until last against Laporte. – Guardian