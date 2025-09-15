Henry Shefflin ratified as Kilkenny under-20’s manager

Henry Shefflin has been appointed Kilkenny under-20 hurling manager.

The 10-time All-Ireland will be joined on his management team by former Kilkenny team-mate Brian Hogan.

Shefflin previously managed the Galway senior hurlers, taking on the role in October 2021. In July last year he stood down from the position after the Tribesmen failed to progress beyond the group stages of the Leinster Championship.

Kilkenny GAA stated: “Following a meeting of the Kilkenny County Board this evening, Henry Shefflin of Shamrocks Ballyhale has been ratified as the Kilkenny U20 Hurling Manager.

“Also ratified as part of his Management team are: Brian Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Coach/Selector; Sean Kelly (St Martin’s) – Head Coach; Richie O’Neill (Graigue Ballycallan) – Coach/Selector; James Gittens (Dicksboro) – Coach/Selector

“Nathen Culleton (James Stephens) – Strength & Conditioning Coach; Stephen Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Goalkeeping Coach; Fergal Brennan (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Performance Analysis.”

The statement added: “Kilkenny County Board wishes Henry and his team the very best of luck for the season ahead.”