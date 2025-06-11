Cian Lynch: ‘Hurling is so instinctive, it’s an art form, it’s an expression’

Cian Lynch still carries the scars of battle, stitches across his left eye and several grazes down his legs.

But compared to the hurt of losing Saturday’s epic Munster final to Cork, those scuffs don’t cut quite as deep.

The manner of the defeat, after a penalty shoot-out, is something that has animated many hurling fans over the last five days.

Lynch was not even aware there would be a penalty shoot-out until after extra-time and while he praises Cork for getting over the line, the Limerick captain would prefer to see provincial finals decided by a replay.

“I suppose it’s not for me to make a point or make a comment on what’s the right thing to do but you’d love to have another crack at it. Any team would,” says Lynch.

“But for us, it’s just about accepting that that’s in the past now. We unfortunately didn’t win and Cork did.

“It’s great credit to Cork. They got the victory in penalties. The game could have gone either way.

“Look, it’s something to obviously review. Hurling is so instinctive, it’s an art form, it’s an expression. Why do people play it? It’s because it’s a 15-man game, it’s a chance to have a man on the shoulder to support.

“But when it comes to penalties, other than the five guys and the goalie, I suppose you’re helpless standing on the sideline watching. It’s tough for guys, but it is what it is.”

Limerick's Cian Lynch dejected after the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Lynch did not take a penalty last Saturday night at the Gaelic Grounds but had nothing but respect for those who were prepared to stand over a sliotar in those pressure-cooker moments.

“If you were asked to take one, I’m sure 100 per cent you’d do anything you can to help the team but I wouldn’t be someone that’s known to stand over a free or a penalty, to be honest with you,” he says.

“But the five guys, obviously our guys, the same as Cork obviously and Nickie [Quaid], to step up, that takes some courage.

“After playing 70 to 90 minutes of hurling, to have it based on standing over a penalty, that is tough. That is some responsibility, but great credit to the guys, great credit to Nickie and so on. Just the way it is.”

Galway defender Fintan Burke watched Saturday night’s drama unfold and is also of the belief that a replay would be a fairer way to produce a winner.

“If you win great and if you lose it’s the worst thing in the world,” says Burke.

“I’d be of the opinion of a replay. That’s just personal, I don’t think penalties are a fair reflection on where a team is at, as in you could have five great penalty takers and maybe the other team only has three, and it’s not really reflecting on hurling throughout the team. So personally I’d be going for a replay, but that’s just again personal preference.

“People just think you’re standing up hitting a shot, but you’ve to put so much energy in and it’s probably a lot more mentally you’re exhausted and you have to walk the 60 yards then on your own and there’s a lot going through your mind.”