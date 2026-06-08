Jack McCaffrey says Ger Brennan ‘has every right’ to come out and clarify his position

Dublin manager Ger Brennan will return to the sideline from a 12-week suspension for Sunday's game against Cavan. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Jack McCaffrey says he completely understands why Ger Brennan felt the need to come out and clarify his position in relation to the debate around the 12-week suspension he is currently serving.

Brennan, who will return to the Dublin sideline against Cavan on Sunday, released a statement through his solicitor last Wednesday in response to comments made by GAA president Jarlath Burns – who had said the incident that led to the Dublin manager’s ban was not comparable with the recent flashpoint involving Donegal manager Jim McGuinness in Killarney.

“I think Ger has acknowledged and apologised and held his hand up early doors. Probably felt that his punishment was overly harsh and he pursued his appeals – as far as I could see, quietly. And was unsuccessful in them,” said McCaffrey.

“And then didn’t say a peep really ... until he did. Which I think was prompted by a particularly verbose member of the GAA hierarchy talking about it.

“And I think he [Ger] has every right [to come out and make his point]. Like, he did something wrong, he was punished, he accepted his punishment.

“I think Ger has kind of behaved really admirably around the whole thing, in terms of just keeping the head down in so far as he could.”

McCaffrey, who played alongside Brennan for the Dubs, feels the suspension has had an impact on Dublin’s season.

“I have a huge amount of sympathy for Ger in feeling that he was overly, harshly punished. But I don’t think it means that everybody should get a 12-week ban – like, two wrongs don’t make a right in that instance.

“I think that’s a case-by-case thing. It’s not an anti-Dublin thing at all. And I am a firm believer that anyone involved in the GAA at any level is doing it with the best of intentions and doesn’t go out to treat anyone unfairly.

“I’d give everyone the benefit of the doubt there. But I can completely sympathise with Ger feeling very disappointed.

“I think particularly just in a first season when you’re trying to find an identity as a gang with new players and everything like that it, I just felt sorry for them having to deal with that.

“And I think Dean [Rock] in fairness has done a remarkable job. I’m sure he didn’t see himself in that role six months ago or well, whatever, 12 weeks ago even.

“So I think I think they’ll have some regrets over it because it’ll have affected the year, and they’ll just need to kind of look back on it, obviously make sure it doesn’t happen again. And deal with it as a group.”

McCaffrey feels if the GAA are determined to eradicate such incidents, then consistency in imposing the rule is key.

“I would have a complete zero tolerance of any aggression or violence between non-playing people,” added McCaffrey.

“I think that’s the correct approach to have. It just shouldn’t happen. But I don’t think you’re going to stamp it out by making an example of one person, and then just going on as it were.

“Like you kind of see with dissent now and the ball being brought forward 50 yards, you know every time you speak back to a referee, that’s going to happen. I think people need to understand, a lot of players had balls brought forward 50 yards at the start. And you quickly learn that if every time this happens, punishment X is implemented, then it just stops. So, I think if that’s the approach they’re taking, then they should take it.”

– McCaffrey was speaking at the launch of PTSB’s new sponsorship of Dublin club leagues and championships.