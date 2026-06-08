Leaving Cert day four: students to sit maths paper two and Irish paper one

Following a mixed reaction to the Leaving Certificate maths paper one on Friday, students this morning resumed their exams with the second maths paper at 9.30am. Irish paper one follows this afternoon, beginning at 2pm.

Key reads

Advice on parenting at exam time

Jen Hogan spoke to child and adolescent psychotherapist Colman Noctor about parenting at exam time.

His his eldest son is sitting the Junior Cycle exams, and he admits to being a little “apprehensive” about the whole thing. “Not in terms of the outcome. I genuinely don’t really care for the grades,” he explains.

“Whenever I go in to a parent-teacher meeting, I don’t care what they’re doing in terms of maths, English and Irish. It’s who are they playing with? Are they enjoying themselves? Do they look happy? Do they have friends? And so when it comes to this stuff, I would much prefer him to have a few pals, looking forward to Transition Year.

“The context of all of that stuff helps me not to lose sight that this is a tiny part of the education process and the whole journey. From my knowledge of what a balanced human being looks like, I don’t in any way overestimate the academic achievement. I’ve seen too many academic high-flyers who are miserable and anxious and sad and lonely.”

You can read the full piece here.

Some lovely photogrphs here from Ardscoil Rís Secondary School on Griffith Avenue in Dublin 9. Our photographer Tom Honan visited after maths paper one on Friday evening.

Ruadhán Ó’Meachair, Alan Murphy and Daragh Worthington from Ardscoil Rís Secondary School on Griffith Avenue. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Joseph McLoughlin, Christopher Hackett and Daniel Munteanrom from Ardscoil Rís Secondary School on Griffith Avenue. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Joseph McLoughlin, Christopher Hackett and Daniel Munteanrom from Ardscoil Rís Secondary School on Griffith Avenue. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Last-minute tips ahead of the Leaving Cert Irish exams

Hugh Gallagher, author and Irish teacher at Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School, spoke to Jen Hogan ahead of today and tomorrow’s exams.

He said it’s better to stick to simple, accurate sentences when writing answers, as opposed to more complex ones, where mistakes can occur.

Students also shouldn’t be afraid of a long question in the listening comprehension, and when it comes to the reading comprehension, Gallagher advises students to underline the question words.

“Who, what, where, when, why. And then go to the piece and highlight the sentence with those words. Check back then before you write your final answer to make sure that you’re only including the information that was asked for.”

You can read the full piece here.

Leaving Certificate students are sitting maths paper two right now, with the exam due to end at 12 noon.

There were mixed reviews on Friday’s maths paper one at higher level, with quite a few of you getting in touch over the weekend to say how difficult it was.

Of particular concern was a question relating to the tuning of a piano, which certainly put my head in a spin just reading it.

Niall Duddy, ASTI subject representative and a teacher at Presentation College Athenry, said this question struck a bum note. “I don’t want to make a song and dance about it, but students had trouble tuning into the question,” he told Peter McGuire.

You can read Peter’s full paper review here.

Hopefully today’s paper will leave students feeling more calm. Peter will have a full review once the exam ends this afternoon.

This evening we move on to Irish paper one, between 2pm and 4.20pm. We will have a paper review for this, too.

Please get in touch with any thoughts by email, niamh.towey@irishtimes.com.