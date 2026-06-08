Fans come out swinging over Katie Taylor’s Croke Park half-time show

Boxer Katie Taylor and her manager Brian Peters greet the crowd at half-time of the Leinster final between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“This is DISGRACEFUL,” tweeted hurling influencer Buff Egan, referencing a clip of Katie Taylor and an entourage on the pitch at half-time in the Leinster hurling final.

“Walking across the middle of a match, for a publicity stunt. This is totally Disrespect (sic) for those young hurlers. The GAA should be ashamed of themselves.”

Taylor, promoting her upcoming Croke Park fight, was rolled out to wave to the crowd but the sight of the Bray superstar, manager Brian Peters, a number of stewards and members of a camera crew strolling through the middle of the half-time Go Games match (for under-7s to under-12s) drew much adverse commentary on X. As the Rocky theme tune, Gonna Fly Now, rang out, the children played on anyway.

Cian Lynch’s speech adds some extra spice to hurling’s hottest rivalry

Was Limerick captain Cian Lynch throwing a little bit of shade at the end of his acceptance speech in Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday? His former team-mate Séamus Flanagan, who has been a welcome addition to the punditry ranks, raised the point in the RTÉ studio.

“I mean it when I say it, you’re the best fans in the world and we’re looking forward to seeing you in Croke Park in a few weeks’ time,” Lynch said, to a loud cheer from the Treaty faithful.

So far, so vanilla – but Flanagan subsequently suggested that perhaps Lynch was responding to comments from Cork’s Shane Barrett a couple of weeks back.

“They’re incredible,” Barrett had said about the Cork fans, as reported by the Irish Examiner. “We say it all the time inside our own circle. And, obviously, from the external, they know how important they are. We know how important they are.

“We’re the best-followed team in the country of any sport. We sell out everywhere we go. And we have 25,000-plus in league games, which is unheard of in the last few years. So, they’re brilliant.”

Hurling’s hottest rivalry didn’t need any more spice but it got it anyway ...

McGurn on fire as Fermanagh turn the tide

After relegation to Division 4 and a first-round Ulster exit, Fermanagh have turned their season around, beating Longford and Wexford – who will play in Division 4 and 3 respectively next year – and New York in the Tailteann Cup.

Fermanagh's Darragh McGurn signs autographs after the game against New York. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/©INPHO

Key has been the form of Darragh McGurn, who is top scorer from play in the football championships with 2-26, no mean feat. McGurn, who added 1-3 on Saturday, is a fitness coach with over 110,000 social media followers drawn to his candid, regular updates.

Exhibit A: After the loss to Down in March, he posted: “On a personal level, I had my best performance this season, felt really sharp and kicked five from play. But when the result goes against you, individual stuff means f**k all to be honest.”

Former hurler Jerome Cahill chasing handball glory

It was a big weekend on the handball scene as the All-Ireland Senior Softball Singles championship served off, with former Tipperary hurler Jerome Cahill the most recognisable name in the draw for the average GAA fan.

Kilruane MacDonaghs' Jerome Cahill in 2022. Photograph: Tom Maher/©INPHO

The Kilruane MacDonaghs man, who captained the club to the 2022 Tipperary SHC crown, won U-20 and senior All-Ireland medals in 2019, picking up the U-20 Hurler of the Year award.

However, he hasn’t played intercounty hurling since March 2020 and has been competing strongly in handball. Yesterday, however, he found the defending All-Ireland champion, Meath’s Gary McConnell, too strong, losing 21-2, 21-8 in the round of 16.

Word of Mouth

“Nickie Quaid at 37 years of age on Friday. Happy birthday Nickie Quaid, you’re still the best goalkeeper in the country.” Marty Morrissey gets in five days early with the birthday wishes for the Limerick goalkeeper following his superb first-half save from Diarmuid Healy. Quaid picked up the Man of the Match award after a sparkling performance.

By the Numbers: 1

Men’s intercounty championship matches in football and hurling played yesterday, Sunday June 7th.