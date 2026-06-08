Crime & Law

Man arrested after gardaí seize drugs worth more than €100,000 in Cork

Officers uncovered sophisticated cannabis grow house in Ballymakeera

The drugs were uncovered during a search as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy. Photograph: Alan Betson
The drugs were uncovered during a search as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy. Photograph: Alan Betson
Martin Wall
Mon Jun 08 2026 - 23:282 MIN READ

A man has been arrested after drugs to the value of more than €100,000 were seized in Co Cork on Monday.

Gardaí said on Monday they had uncovered a sophisticated cannabis grow house during a search carried out in the Ballymakeera area.

“As part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs and organised crime, gardaí attached to the Cork North West divisional drugs unit, accompanied by the Cork South West divisional drugs unit, conducted a search of a domestic residence in the Ballymakeera area,” a Garda statement said.

During the operation, a cannabis grow house was uncovered.

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Gardaí said investigating officers seized 122 suspected mature cannabis plants with an estimated value of €97,000 and approximately one kilogram of suspected loose cannabis material with an estimated value of €20,000 as well as drug paraphernalia, as part of the search operations.

“An adult male aged in his 40s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act,” the Garda statement said.

The Garda said the seized substances would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, and that investigations were continuing.

Gardaí said the search and seizure in Co Cork on Monday formed part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels – international, national and local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

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Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.