Live GAA updates: Cork look to halt Limerick’s drive for seventh consecutive Munster title

Saturday’s fixtures

Munster Senior Hurling Final:

Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grouds, 6pm

Tailteann Cup:

Full-time: Offaly 2-25 New York 1-12

Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 5pm

The puck-outs from Patrick Collins are dropping on top of the Cork inside forwards. The visitors will hope to use this wind to build up a decent first-half tally.

4mins: Cork 0-2 Limerick 0-0

Seamus Harnedy extends Cork’s early lead. The Rebels have the benefit of a substantial wind in this first half.

19 seconds in.......the game’s opening point goes Cork’s way, Pa Horgan with the white flag score.

Cork 0-1 Limerick 0-0

The Gaelic Grounds is a sea of red and green. Packed house, huge noise. Everything is in place for a cracker.

Seán Moran’s pre-game dispatch from the press box:

‘No change to either of the line-ups in the TUS Gaelic Grounds where champions Limerick and Cork are about to contest this year’s Munster hurling final. A slight pall of anti-climax hangs in the air after Limerick’s 16-point win in the round robin, less than three weeks ago. Cork will be hoping to put that behind them. It is the first provincial final between the counties since 2014, which was the last match in the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh and was won by Cork.’

The teams are walking around the pitch for the pre-match parade. It’s almost time......

Denis Walsh took a closer look this week at the influence of Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty on this Limerick team.

‘They made their championship debuts on the same day: June 19th, 2016. Limerick deployed Gearóid Hegarty on Pádraic Maher, as a one-man anti-missile defence. Tom Morrissey came on 10 minutes before Hegarty was replaced and scored a worthless goal in stoppage time. Tipperary played with 14 men for over an hour and still won. It was Limerick’s night before Limerick’s day.’

[ Limerick’s 10 and 12 make their 50th championship appearance together in Saturday’s Munster finalOpens in new window ]

The Cork hurlers have scored 19 more goals than their Limerick counterparts so far this year – proof if needed that not all journeys towards silverware follow the same route.

Pat Ryan’s Rebels enter the Munster SHC final having bagged 27 goals over the course of the season – league and championship – while Limerick have managed just eight.

The Rebels have scored at least one goal in all 11 of their competitive outings in 2025, while Limerick have raised green flags in just five of their 10 outings.

[ Cork lead the way in Munster for goals scored but Limerick are masters of the white flagOpens in new window ]

Here are the two teams named during the week. Chances are some changes might emerge before throw-in.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Barry Nash; Adam English, Will O’Donoghue; Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Aidan O’Connor, David Reidy. Subs: Shane Dowling, Peter Casey, Colin Coughlan, Seamus Flanagan, Declan Hannon, Barry Murphy, Shane O’Brien, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, Darragh O’Donovan, Patrick O’Donovan, Cathal O’Neill.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Damien Cahalane, Eoin Downey, Seán O’Donoghue; Cormac O’Brien, Ciarán Joyce, Mark Coleman; Tim O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Diarmuid Healy, Shane Barrett, Seamus Harnedy; Patrick Horgan, Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes. Subs: Brion Saunderson, Niall O’Leary, Rob Downey, Tommy O’Connell, Ethan Twomey, Luke Meade, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor, Brian Roche, Robbie O’Flynn.

Nicky English is expecting a belter in Limerick:

‘One of the trickiest challenges a team can face is having to play opponents whom you beat comprehensively just a few weeks previously. That is the task for both provincial champions going into this year’s Munster and Leinster finals.

Galway and Cork are in the other boat, having had their heads handed to them by Kilkenny and Limerick only a few weeks ago. The imperative for both if they are to have any chance going forward is to close the gap and, with that improvement, gather some momentum.

It is obviously more acute for Cork, who, unlike Galway don’t look to me as if they’re picking up form.

They couldn’t really have been happy with the mixed performance against Waterford, which provided little reassurance after the mauling in Limerick. Cork have gone from being favourites for the championship to nearly an unknown package in terms of their real worth.’

[ Nicky English: Opportunity for redemption smaller for Cork than GalwayOpens in new window ]

Here is how Seán Moran has called today’s Munster SHC final:

‘If the intrigue surrounding the counties’ earlier meeting centred on how convincingly Limerick could regain their form of old and how successfully their opponents could iron out troubling inconsistencies in their performances to date, the resolution made tough viewing for Cork.’

[ Munster SHC final: Limerick look too far ahead to be caught on this occasionOpens in new window ]

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog for today’s eagerly awaited Munster senior hurling final between Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds. This one has all the ingredients to serve up a classic. It’s Gordon Manning here and I’ll be keeping you updated on all the action from Limerick.

Seán Moran and Denis Walsh are both in place at the stadium so we’ll be getting their thoughts and all the latest team news from the Gaelic Grounds. So put the kettle on, open the good biscuits and get ready for an evening of high entertainment and drama.