Public and experts have differing views on causes of obesity epidemic, ESRI study finds

Both the public and experts perceive obesity to be a serious public health issue, according to the ESRI study. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

There is a substantial gap between members of the public’s views on the causes of the obesity epidemic and those of experts, a new study from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

Members of the public believe that individual decisions about diet and exercise have caused the epidemic, while experts instead highlight environmental causes – how the modern world makes it hard to eat healthily and get enough exercise.

The study, carried out by the ESRI’s behavioural research unit, compared perceptions of 2,400 adults across Ireland, the UK and the US with those of 51 experts working in obesity healthcare, research and policy.

Although most members of the public recognised at least one environmental cause, such as greater availability of unhealthy food, they also rated individual choices as just as important or more so.

In contrast, experts pointed to changes in food production and availability, marketing, portion sizes and car-dependent neighbourhoods. The Irish public was the least likely of the three countries to identify such environmental causes.

Both the public and experts perceive obesity to be a serious public health issue, according to the ESRI study.

The public has good knowledge of obesity rates and the consequences of it. However, the public believes individuals are much more responsible for the obesity epidemic than businesses or governments.

Experts instead attribute significantly more responsibility to governments and businesses, aligning with scientific evidence that the epidemic is largely driven by environmental causes.

The public tends to support policies they think would be fair and effective, including information campaigns and subsidies for healthier foods. In contrast, experts view more interventionist policies, such as taxes and regulations on the fat, salt and sugar content of certain foods as both fairer and more likely to be effective.

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Deirdre Robertson, lead author of the report, said the findings show that although people believe obesity is a serious public health issue, many are not aware of the strength of environmental influences.

“The individual choice narrative contributes to stigma and can undermine public health efforts to reduce rates of obesity,” she said.

Prof Mary Horgan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said the research shows the need for a shift in the public dialogue around obesity.

“This disease is not a personal failing. Obesity is a complex, multifaceted problem and needs a multipronged solution, with every sector of society playing its part,” she said.

“The Department of Health is currently working on the next Obesity Policy Action Plan, which will seek to transform the food environment, look for ways to modify the built environment to encourage physical activity as the default position, and to address the social and commercial determinants of obesity.”