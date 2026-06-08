Hospital consultant expresses medical concerns over Chawke family wood-fired pizza operation

A hospital consultant based at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has expressed her medical concerns over the continued operation of a wood-fired pizza operation run by a Chawke family firm. Photograph: Getty Images

A hospital consultant based at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has expressed her medical concerns over the continued operation of a wood-fired pizza operation run by a Chawke family firm.

As part of a third party planning appeal lodged by local resident, Niall Melvin against a grant of retention and permission to Chawkes Woodfired Pizza Ltd for a self-contained pizza catering truck and outdoor seating located in Cornelscourt village Dr Sinead Murphy has voiced her medical concerns over the impact of the wood-fired pizza enterprise.

Murphy – whose home at Mart Lane, Foxrock is close to the “Fired Up” pizza operation – has told An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) that it is her medical opinion that recurring smoke emissions and repeated exposure to wood-fired particulates are sufficient to give rise to upper airway irritation symptoms and materially intervene with the residential enjoyment of the dwelling and rear garden area.

Murphy said that based on her direct observations as a resident and homeowner, “the intensity of the smoke impacts varies depending on the prevailing wind direction and atmospheric conditions, however, there are repeated occasions where smoke accumulates within the back garden and where smoke odour enters the dwelling unless windows and doors are closed”.

Murphy has told ACP that there have been occasions where members of the household experienced sore throat symptoms and upper airway irritation consistent with smoke exposure and smoke inhalation.

Murphy stressed that she is not suggesting that isolated smoke exposure events are likely to give rise to materially significant medical consequences in an otherwise healthy individual.

She said: “However, concern arises in relation to the recurring and repeated nature of the smoke exposure experienced over time within the residential environment.”

The council last month granted a three-year temporary permission for the retention of the self contained pizza catering truck after concluding that there would be no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the development.

The council also concluded that the development would not detract from the amenities of the area.

The operation at Cornelscourt is one of four Chawke-run and owned Fired Up pizza operations around south Dublin.

The most recent accounts for Chawkes Woodfired Pizza Ltd show that it recorded post tax profits of €294,568 in the 12 months to the end of May last and had accumulated profits of €965,152.

Publican Charlie Chawke is a director of the firm and sits on the board with Bill Chawke (32). Charlie Chawke does not own any shares in the company.