Added Time: Tiger’s renaissance a nice Ryder Cup warm-up

Colin Byrne talks Golf National while Eamon Donoghue discusses TG4’s Underdogs

Updated: 24 minutes ago

 

It’s the mid-2000s all over again. TG4 have a new series of The Underdogs and Tiger Woods is turning Sunday nights into the usual cakewalk again. Anyone got a Klaxons album for us to listen to?

Colin Byrne and Philip Reid join us to talk all things Tiger and to preview the Ryder Cup. The Americans are favourites on paper but the course at Le Golf National looks like it could be a leveller this coming week. Colin takes us into the team room in what he calls the most draining week of the year for the players involved.

Eamon Donoghue owes the Irish Times sports department a lot of weekends off from the past few months as he has been moonlighting as a wannabe midfielder for The Underdogs on TG4. He’s in studio to tell us about the challenges of being in a reality show, the extreme fitness challenges involved and why Paul Galvin is the sharpest football mind he has ever come across.

Thrown in Liam Sheedy’s immanent ratification as Tipperary manager and your Monday Added Time is bursting at the seams.

Brought to you by Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here if you want to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

