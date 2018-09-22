Broadway the star for Aidan O’Brien at Gowran Park

Seamie Heffernan guides filly to 8-1 Group Three success with Ascot now on the cards
Broadway scored for Aidan O’Brien at Gowran Park. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Broadway scored for Aidan O’Brien at Gowran Park. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Broadway gained a deserved Group Three success on what was her 11th start of the season in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies Stakes at Gowran Park.

Only two of those runs had been in maidens and Aidan O’Brien’s filly displayed all her toughness in repelling Panstarr and British raider Snowy Winter in the extended nine-furlong event.

Plenty had chances straightening for home, but it was Seamie Heffernan’s mount who saw it out best, a week on from finishing a creditable fifth in the Blandford Stakes, to give O’Brien a treble from the first three races on the card.

O’Brien said of the 8-1 scorer: “She’s by Galileo and they just seem to get better and better. The more racing they get, the better they get. Most horses get tired racing, but the Galileo’s just get better.

“Seamie thought it was probably her best run, and he felt that she would stay further. We were a little bit worried about the ground, but she handled it well.”

He added: “She could go for the Group One mile-and-a-half fillies’ race at Ascot (on Champions Day).

“She’s a very valuable broodmare and I’d imagine she will go to stud at the end of the year.

“She is a half-sister to the Arc winner Danedream.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.