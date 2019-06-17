Added Time: Roscommon joy and permutations confusion

Let the bonfires burn. Roscommon are Connacht champions again and this time they went through Mayo and Galway to get there. Keith Duggan was in Salthill for the latest chapter in Anthony Cunningham’s increasingly impressive coaching career and he joins us to talk about it - and also to pick over Galway’s demise.

In hurling, Sean Moran took in the ever-so slightly phoney war in Thurles yesterday between Limerick and Tipperary. Did it matter? Will it matter? And what of Saturday night in Parnell Park and Wexford Park? Exactly how difficult is it for pundits to know the permutations ahead of time?

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Eamon Donoghue.

