Pep Guardiola says he will continue to speak his mind after being told to ‘focus on football’

Pep Guardiola has vowed to continue speaking his mind on world events and humanitarian issues despite being told to “focus on football” this week.

The Manchester City manager gave a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity event in his home city of Barcelona on January 29th.

He later told the media he feels compelled to speak out in defence of innocent victims of conflict around the world, including in the Middle East, because images of suffering “hurt” him.

That prompted a response from the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region, who fear his comments, which included a reference to “genocide in Palestine”, fuel anti-Semitic acts.

“We have repeatedly asked for prominent individuals to be mindful about the words they use, given how Jewish people have had to endure attacks across the globe,” noted a statement. “Pep Guardiola is a football manager. Whilst his humanitarian reflections may be well-intentioned, he should focus on football.”

Guardiola insisted he will not be swayed, however.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Spaniard said: “Why should I not express what I feel, just because I am a manager? I respect, absolutely, all opinions, but I don’t agree. What I said, basically, is how many conflicts are there right now all around the world? How many? A lot – I condemn all of them.

“If innocent people are [being] killed, I condemn them all and not putting a selection on one being [more] important than the other – not this country is [more important] than the other one.

“If you don’t understand my message, it’s fine. I cannot say otherwise.”

Guardiola believes staying silent on such matters is part of the problem.

Responding to a question from a football reporter, he replied: “Okay, you focus on being a journalist and you cannot talk about the economy, because you are not an economic journalist. [Being] involved in football, don’t talk about that or that or that.

“That’s why the world remains silent, that is what the world wants, right? Be silent, don’t say anything. I think it is completely the opposite, but anyway, it is what it is.” – PA