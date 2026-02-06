Retired garda doesn’t deny injuring woman in station as he can’t recall incident, court hears

Denise Callinan is seeking damages for injuries she allegedly sustained at a Garda station in Galway in 2019. Photograph: Collins Courts

A retired garda inspector who purportedly restrained a woman in 2019 has said he cannot deny injuring her by lifting her arm too far up her back because he has no recollection of the incident, the High Court has heard.

Brendan Moore was on duty when Denise Callinan was arrested and brought to Mill Street Garda station in Galway on October 19th, 2019. On Friday, he told a jury that if he did place his hands on Callinan, he expects the action would have been “low key” and “at the bottom of the scale in relation to use of force”.

Callinan (28), a teacher from Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, claims her arm was twisted and broken by a male garda in an incident at the station. She is seeking damages to compensate for the alleged injuries.

Callinan – whose civil action against the Garda Commissioner opened before Judge Tony O’Connor and a jury this week – was brought to the station after being detained close to Eyre Square following an altercation with her brother.

At Friday’s hearing, Moore, who was a sergeant at the time of the incident, said he had no recollection of interacting with Callinan in the station’s custody suite.

Led by David McGrath, barrister for the Garda Commissioner, Moore said he remembered hearing shouting from the custody area of the station on the night in question. On arriving at the door to the custody area, he said he had a vague recollection of seeing a “distressed female” and several gardaí.

Put to him by McGrath that two of his colleagues said in evidence he “restrained” Callinan in the custody suite, Moore said he had no recollection of entering the room.

Cross-examined by Seamus Breen, barrister for Callinan, Moore said he accepted he restrained Callinan, on account of his colleagues’ evidence.

He said he was not in a position to deny Callinan’s version of events in the station but added he would dispute it, citing training that was “ingrained” in him. Moore said he spent 17 years of his time in the force as a use-of-force instructor, training gardaí in restraint and public-order techniques.

Stressing he had no recollection of the incident, Moore said if he did put a hand on Callinan, the action would have been “at the bottom of the scale in relation to use of force.

He noted that Callinan was in custody and while she was upset and emotional, she was controlled. Given the situation, there was no need to overpower Callinan to such an extent to cause injury, he said.

He agreed with Breen that everyone makes mistakes. Put to him that he was not in a position to deny accidentally lifting Callinan’s arm up too far, Moore said he could not deny it because he had no recollection of it.

Sgt Maire McGrath told David Boughton, barrister for the Commissioner, she recalled seeing Moore come from behind Callinan and restrain “her hands” in the custody area.

Asked if she could recall Callinan’s arm being twisted and lifted up behind her, McGrath said she didn’t recall “anything of that nature”.

McGrath agreed with Breen that she could not see the precise nature of the grip Moore had on Callinan, as her view was obscured by Moore’s body.

The trial continues.