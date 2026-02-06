Micheál Martin confirms St Patrick’s Day invite from Donald Trump to White House

Donald Trump receives a bowl of shamrock from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary O'Shea, in the Oval Office in March 2025. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

US president Donald Trump has invited Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the White House for the annual meeting to mark St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Martin confirmed he has received the formal invitation for the Oval Office meeting at the Cork Chamber’s annual dinner on Friday evening.

The visits comes against a backdrop of tensions between the Trump administration and the European Union, most recently over Greenland. The US president last month dropped a threat of fresh trade tariffs on various European countries over the issue.

While there have been suggestions from some quarters that Martin should not meet Trump this year, the Taoiseach pushed back against these when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Martin spoke of the “very important” economic relationship between Ireland and the US and also said: “I haven’t heard of any European Union state that has refused an invitation to the White House yet.”

In an address to be delivered at the Cork Chamber event, Martin confirmed he received the invitation to visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day. The speech outlined how, in his letter, Trump “expresses that this visit would be an opportunity to celebrate the warm and historic friendship between the US and Ireland”.

Martin said the US president also paid tribute to the Irish-American community, who have made such an “enormous contribution” to the United States and “he believes this is an opportunity to celebrate the special relationship between our two countries”.

The Taoiseach added that Ireland’s relationship with the United States is as old as the US republic “and it was a vital one in the foundation of ours”.

“It is a relationship which has been strengthened through a shared commitment to engagement and understanding,” he said, adding: “Our economic contacts are of enormous value to both of our countries – and this has at its foundation an open dialogue.”

[ Taoiseach and up to 10 Ministers to visit US for St Patrick’s week celebrationsOpens in new window ]

Martin said he looks forward to his meetings in Washington in the year the US is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence, which he described as “a democratic ideal which remains an inspiration”.

The Taoiseach also said: “As we negotiate these challenging times, my focus in relations with all countries and especially in our critical relationships, is not on the short term. It is on the long term. On finding points of shared interest rather than opportunities for division.”

The Oval Office meeting is often not on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th, but this year it is due to happen on the day itself.

Last year Martin met Trump in the White House in the days leading up to March 17th.

The US president later separately hosted controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

A total of 40 Ministers and other representatives of the State will visit more than 50 countries for a St Patrick’s Day programme that is set to focus on trade and investment.

Martin will also travel to Philadelphia and he is among nine representatives who will head stateside, including Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, who is due to go to Los Angeles.