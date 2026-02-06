Ireland XV v England A live updates: Follow the action from Thomond Park

John O’Sullivan says there is a lot of intrigue in tonight’s game given the team selected, and it will be of interest to the main team’s coaching staff

“Some of the Irish senior coaching group are expected to step off the flight from Paris to Dublin after Thursday’s opening Six Nations match and head straight to Thomond Park, Limerick, to watch the game.

“There’s plenty to unpack in the team. Wings Joshua Kenny and Zac Ward are enjoying superb seasons and there will be a frisson of excitement if they get possession in a meaningful way going forward. There is another player in the three-quarter-line, Munster’s summer signing Dan Kelly (24), whose performance will be scrutinised closely."

Leinster's Joshua Kenny. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland XV v England A, which kicks off at Thomond Park at 7.15pm. After Ireland’s troubling defeat to France last night, there is a chance for some fringe players, young stars too, to make an argument for future selection against England. Joshua Kenny and Zac Ward in particular on the wings are two to watch out for.

IRELAND XV: Shane Daly (Munster); Joshua Kenny (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Dan Kelly (Munster), Zac Ward (Ulster); Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Leinster); Billy Bohan (Connacht), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Scott Wilson (Ulster); Charlie Irvine (Ulster), Fineen Wycherley (Munster); Max Deegan (Leinster, capt), Bryn Ward (Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Sam Crean (Ulster), Jack Aungier (Connacht), Harry Sheridan (Ulster), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Matthew Devine (Connacht), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Sean Jansen (Connacht).

ENGLAND A: Joe Carpenter (Sale); Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Orlando Bailey (Leicester), Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester); Billy Searle (Leicester), Harry Randall (Bristol); Tarek Haffar (Leicester), Jamie Blamire (Leicester), George Kloska (Bristol); Ben Bamber (Sale), Joe Batley (Bristol); Ethan Roots (Exeter, capt), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: Kepueli Tuipulotu (Bath), Archie van der Flier (Leicester), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Fitz Harding (Bristol), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester), George Hendy (Northampton).