Added Time: Rare opportunity to make FAI account for itself

The time has come, the hour is upon us. John Delaney and selected members of the FAI Board are up in front of the Dáil on Wednesday, there to explain the famous €100k loan among other things. Emmet Malone joins us in studio to lay out the issues that should come up and to explain the very rare opportunity our politicians have to make the association account for itself.

It’s Masters week and in keeping with the past few years of the event, it couldn’t look more open. Our man Philip Reid has arrived in Augusta and he joins us to assess the chances of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and all the rest of them.

Throw in a little Wrestlemania chat - and we mean a little - and you have your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

