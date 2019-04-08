Leona Maguire wins playoff and her first professional title

Ireland’s Leona Maguire birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and pick up her first professional victory in California on Sunday night.

The 24 year-old Cavan native enjoyed a seven under par final round to sit atop the leaderboard at the end of regulation, before Anannarukarn’s birdie on the 18th forced a sudden-death playoff.

Maguire birdied the Par 5 18th hole when Anannarukarn could only manage a bogey, to win the Windsor Golf Classic trophy.

With her win, Maguire jumps to No. 1 in the Volvik Race for the Card with $36,510 (€32,515) in total season earnings. She collects a winner’s check of $22,500; bringing her Symetra Tour career earnings to $64,753 during just her second season on the “Road to the LPGA”.

Maguire’s flawless final round on Sunday left her 12 under par overall, with her seven birdies coming on the first hole, the fourth, fifth, sixth and seven holes, and then the 12th and 13th.