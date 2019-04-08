Leona Maguire wins playoff and her first professional title

Cavan native claims the Windsor Golf Classic in California after sudden death playoff

Leona Maguire won her first professional title on Sunday. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Leona Maguire won her first professional title on Sunday. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Leona Maguire birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and pick up her first professional victory in California on Sunday night.

The 24 year-old Cavan native enjoyed a seven under par final round to sit atop the leaderboard at the end of regulation, before Anannarukarn’s birdie on the 18th forced a sudden-death playoff.

Maguire birdied the Par 5 18th hole when Anannarukarn could only manage a bogey, to win the Windsor Golf Classic trophy.

With her win, Maguire jumps to No. 1 in the Volvik Race for the Card with $36,510 (€32,515) in total season earnings. She collects a winner’s check of $22,500; bringing her Symetra Tour career earnings to $64,753 during just her second season on the “Road to the LPGA”.

Maguire’s flawless final round on Sunday left her 12 under par overall, with her seven birdies coming on the first hole, the fourth, fifth, sixth and seven holes, and then the 12th and 13th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.