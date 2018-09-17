Added Time: Hapless Ross dominates this week’s episode

Oh, Shane Ross. Or maybe that should that be Hapless Ross, the sports minister who keeps finding new and interesting ways to show off his lack of interest in sport. What fun, what fun.

On this morning’s Added Time, we have Mary Hannigan on to talk about our dear sports leader in the wake of his Dominant Puspure balls-up. And also to break down another triumphant women’s football final for Dublin.

Gavin Cummiskey is in studio after a thrilling Saturday in the Rugby Championship with South Africa beating the All Blacks and Australia going down to Argentina. A year out from the World Cup, this doesn’t spell good news for Ireland.

And with the Champions League group stage starting tomorrow night, Emmet Malone takes a look at Liverpool and Tottenham, two contenders who’ve made contrasting starts to the premier League season.

All in your jam-packed Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

