Added Time: Hapless Ross dominates this week’s episode

Meanwhile, Gavin Cummiskey talks World Cup a year out and Champions League starts

 

Oh, Shane Ross. Or maybe that should that be Hapless Ross, the sports minister who keeps finding new and interesting ways to show off his lack of interest in sport. What fun, what fun.

On this morning’s Added Time, we have Mary Hannigan on to talk about our dear sports leader in the wake of his Dominant Puspure balls-up. And also to break down another triumphant women’s football final for Dublin.

Gavin Cummiskey is in studio after a thrilling Saturday in the Rugby Championship with South Africa beating the All Blacks and Australia going down to Argentina. A year out from the World Cup, this doesn’t spell good news for Ireland.

And with the Champions League group stage starting tomorrow night, Emmet Malone takes a look at Liverpool and Tottenham, two contenders who’ve made contrasting starts to the premier League season.

All in your jam-packed Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.