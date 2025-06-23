Iran-Israel conflict: Three Irish citizens and dependants left Iran overnight, says Harris

Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrives to a meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Photograph: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Three Irish citizens and their dependants were assisted in leaving Iran overnight, Tánaiste Simon Harris said on Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been assisting Irish people seeking to leave Israel and Iran with the conflict between the countries deepening.

Of the three Irish citizens recently evacuated from Iran, two were children, Mr Harris added.

A group of 15 Irish citizens and their dependants were safely evacuated from Israel on Sunday. They travelled overland to reach the Israeli border, as all air space over Israel has been closed to non-military flights, as part of an operation was organised by Austria.

Mr Harris, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the citizens who were helped to leave Tehran would now travel home to Ireland.

“I want to extend our gratitude to our European friends and partners for their excellent support,” he said.

“All citizens still in Iran are reminded to register at citizensregistration.dfa.ie so we can stay in touch and keep you updated on important developments.”

Over the weekend some 200 Irish citizens had registered in Israel and 29 in Iran.

Ireland’s embassy in Tehran was evacuated last week and consular offices in Israel and Palestine have been closed as the war continues.

Staff at the department’s headquarters in Dublin have assumed the Tehran Embassy’s consular functions.

Mr Harris is attending a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels at which a response to the crisis in the Middle East is being debated.

He told reporters that the US military strikes on Iran were a “very unhelpful intervention” that made an already volatile situation even more dangerous.

He described Iran as a “tinderbox” and said the parties involved in the conflict need to be brought back to the negotiating table.

“The conflict between Iran and Israel is at real risk of spilling over and broadening and all control of it being lost,” he said.

“I’ve been very clear in relation to international law ... Attacks on nuclear installations, there are international laws that say you shouldn’t do this.”

The Tánaiste said the EU needed to “reiterate” its calls for de-escalation and negotiations with Iran as “the only way forward” in this situation.

A previous “imperfect” 2015 deal with Iran on its nuclear programme, which the US later withdrew from, had yielded much more results than “any level of military aggression”, Mr Harris said.