‘Today is the beginning of a new chapter’: Shelbourne respond to Damien Duff departure

Shelbourne FC has issued another statement following the shock departure of manager Damien Duff over the weekend.

The Dublin club confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon after players were informed of Duff’s decision at a meeting on Sunday morning.

In a follow-up statement directed at the club’s fans issued on Monday, Shelbourne co-owner Neil Doyle said: “Yesterday was a tough day, I’m sure every one of you felt the same. The Damien Duff era at Shelbourne FC has come to an end.

“It is a great privilege we hold to represent you as we navigate through a day like yesterday. I knew in every word I spoke, to Damien, to the players, to the staff you were all right there with me. I have no doubts in saying to you, everybody from staff to players did their best yesterday – I have no regrets.”

Doyle added there were “no recriminations, no hard feelings” over Duff’s departure “just a parting of the ways for great friends at the end of a journey”.

Doyle called for the club to “move forward with a cohesive energy”, urging fans to get behind the team and interim boss Joey O’Brien.

The reigning League of Ireland champions currently sit sixth in the Premier Division, 15 points off front-runners Shamrock Rovers having taken just seven wins from their 22 games so far this season.

“Every single comment I see about us being reliant on one man, how we’re nothing without a single individual and tolling the death knell of Shelbourne FC will spur us all on to greater things. Our foundations are stronger than they’ve ever been and we will continue to strengthen this amazing club,” Doyle added.

Ahead of Monday night’s trip to face Waterford, Doyle urged: “Regardless of how you’re feeling about Damien’s departure, we need you now more than ever ... Your support is not just for those that take to the pitch, or the staff in the dugout, it is for the generations of people to come behind us who will hear of the great triumphs we are yet to have. How we overcame adversity, how we got behind our club and how we proved everybody wrong. Again.

“From the first to the last minute let’s show the rest of the League of Ireland, and the world, what it means to be a Shels supporter. I will be right there with you.”

“Today is the beginning of a new chapter,” the statement concluded.