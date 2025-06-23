Watch: Trailer for Saipan movie starring Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan (left, as MickMcCarthy) and Éanna Hardwick (right, as Roy Keane) star in Saipan.

A trailer has been released for the upcoming movie Saipan, chronicling the infamous pre-2002 World Cup fallout between then Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane and manager Mick McCarthy.

In the lead up to the 2002 World Cup in South Korea, the Ireland team travelled to their training base in Saipan. Following an extended disagreement between McCarthy and Keane, the latter departed the set-up and did not feature in the tournament.

The film, starring Steve Coogan as McCarthy and Éanna Hardwicke as Keane, is set be released later this year.

It is directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn, with Alice Lowe, Jamie Beamish, Alex Murphy, and Harriet Cains also among the cast.

READ MORE

Watch the trailer in full below: