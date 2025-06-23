Revolut chief in line for Musk-style payday at $150bn valuation

Revolut’s chief executive Nik Storonsky is in line for a multibillion-dollar windfall if he steers the fintech’s valuation to about $150 billion, under a long-standing Elon Musk-style pay package. Photograph: Hugo Amaral/SOPA Images/LightRocket





Revolut’s chief executive Nik Storonsky is in line for a multibillion-dollar windfall if he steers the fintech’s valuation to about $150 billion (€131 billion), under a long-standing Elon Musk-style pay package.

Mr Storonsky, who founded the $45 billion start-up in 2015, has an outsized incentive deal that would increase his stake in Revolut by several percentage points if the valuation more than triples from its current level, according to people familiar with the matter.

The total amount of shares on offer could be worth as much as 10 per cent of the company if all the targets are hit, one of the people said.

However, the package was structured such that it would pay out in stages when the valuation cleared set thresholds, the person said.

READ MORE

Some of the people likened Mr Storonsky’s deal to the bumper pay deal that Musk negotiated with Tesla in 2018. That award, which was the largest in US history, has led to a years-long legal battle.

Mr Storonsky’s deal predates the company’s blockbuster fundraising in 2021, in which an investment round led by SoftBank handed the company a valuation of $33 billion.

[ Revolut eyes western European HQ in Paris and applies for a French banking licenceOpens in new window ]

The chief executive’s direct and indirect holdings in Revolut shares topped 25 per cent in April this year after a reorganisation of its ownership structure, according to the company’s latest annual report.

Before that, no one had more than 25 per cent of the shares in issue, although Mr Storonsky was nonetheless deemed a person with significant control.

The Revolut scheme underscores how investors seek to motivate top executives to reach ambitious growth targets.

Bobby Healy on why Manna drone delivery could be the ‘biggest technology company in the world for its space’ Listen | 67:08

If Revolut reaches a $150 billion valuation, it would also deliver outsized returns for the company’s early venture capital backers including Index Ventures and Balderton Capital.

Mr Storonsky guided the company to its $45 billion valuation last year, when employees and early investors were allowed to cash in some of their shares. He sold hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of his own stock in the transaction, the Financial Times previously reported.

The London-based start-up’s profits more than doubled to £1 billion (€1.17 billion) last year as it surpassed 50 million customers, which boosted the fees it makes from card payments and the interest it earns on deposit.

Revolut also benefited from a resurgence of crypto trading, which increased revenues nearly fourfold at its wealth business comprising stock and digital assets trading.

Last year, the fintech received a banking licence in its home market after a years-long process. The award from the Bank of England represented a milestone for the company, with executives now hoping it will help it secure licences in other markets.

The company has also begun to pay out cash bonuses to staff as part of an overhaul of its remuneration policy, a shift from a previous system that only granted bonuses in equity. The move comes ahead of a potential bumper initial public offering for Revolut.

Revolut declined to comment. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025