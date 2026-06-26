Khumbu confirmed as overall victor in the Round Ireland Race

With half the fleet still at sea and battling strong headwinds, the much-needed break in the weather arrived too late to prevent line honours winner Khumbu being confirmed as overall victor in the Round Ireland Race.

The light winds associated with the warm weather over the last week made the 704 nautical mile contest far longer than usual as the majority of boats started finishing on Friday.

However, Guy Gillon’s British entry was first home two days earlier on Wednesday, leading a solitary sprint around the North Channel and southwards to the finish in Wicklow with boatspeed often matching or exceeding the light winds.

But the Round Ireland is an event decided on corrected time, giving smaller and less exotic crews a chance at the title and, as does frequently happen, a small boat, well sailed, ends up with the trophy.

There were plenty of contenders this year, such as the pair of Howth Yacht Club entries – John Murphy’s Outrageous (provisional leader early on) and Mike Evans’s The Big Picture (second overall in 2024) – missing the big win by just five minutes.

It nearly wasn’t to be for Khumbu.

Although certainly a favourite for line honours, Gillon might easily have finished at least 24 hours later had it not been for a gutsy call just after the halfway stage when almost becalmed off Clifden.

The team elected to sail away from Ireland, deep into the Atlantic, to pick up fresher conditions offshore where they were rewarded with a fast getaway towards Malin Head and the North Channel.

In fact, Khumbu sailed a much farther distance than any other entry. According to the Yellowbrick tracker, the 56-footer sailed a total distance of 1,129 nautical miles versus the notional race distance of 704nm. Most of the other boats would have sailed less than 800nm in total.

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Even Khumbu’s nearest rival for the on-the-water race, American entry Venomous – who also tried an earlier move westwards but got caught by lack of wind – sailed 912 nautical miles and only finished two days after Gillon’s team.

Other prizes remain, such as class wins, but apart from the 11 boats that pulled out due to lack of progress, arguably the next best prize is being able to complete the race.

As boats cross the finishing line regularly now, Wicklow Sailing Club is abuzz with freshly cooked breakfasts by the team of volunteers and stories being shared between the crews of probably the longest ever race around Ireland.

It continues into the weekend and probably an eighth day at sea for the remaining boats battling the strong southerly winds that were needed days ago.