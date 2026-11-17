Finland celebrate after securing qualification for the European Under-21 Championship following a 2-2 draw in the second leg of the playoff against the Republic of Ireland at Turner's Cross. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

E urop e an Und e r-21 pla y off final, 2nd l e g: R e public of Ir e land 2 [Kone-Doh e rt y 62; A y ind e 77] Finland 2 [Siltan e n 86 p e n; Lain e 110] a e t; Finland win 3-2 on agg

Ireland missed out on European Under-21 Championship qualification in gut-wrenching fashion as 10-man Finland claimed an extra-time winner in front of 5,177 spectators at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday.

The Boys in Green had flipped the first-leg deficit as Trent Kone-Doherty and hometown favourite Leon Ayinde bagged second-half goals, but a late penalty allowed away captain Matias Siltanen to force extra-time.

Ireland gained an extra man as Miska Ylitolva was sent off just before the final whistle, only for the Finns to claim the ticket to next summer’s finals thanks to substitute Lauri Laine’s 110th-minute strike.

Having lost a penalty shoot-out to Israel in the 2022 playoffs and missed out on the 2024 playoffs on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Norway, this was yet another heartbreaking close call.

“I’m gutted for the boys with what they’ve been through. There’s tears in the dressingroom,” said manager Jim Crawford.

“That’s as close as it gets where you’re leading and the opposition go down to 10 men. It’s just that little bit of game know-how to shift the opposition and create more chances.

“What they’ve shown over the last year was inspirational, because everybody wrote us off coming home this time last year against Andorra. The boys just turned it around themselves.

“We were very good today. It’s just managing the game the players have got to learn. Some players, I’m not going to say they struggled, but it was just decision-making in key moments of the game that cost us.

“The younger guys who can go again in the next campaign have got to learn from that.”

Republic of Ireland manager Jim Crawford dejected after the game. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Crawford confirmed he will be around for that next campaign with a new contract “just about done and dusted”.

He made two changes from the 1-0 defeat in Finland. Empoli’s Matteo Egan was handed his first start at right wing back, while Kone-Doherty was enlisted on the left flank.

Ireland had come from behind to beat England and Kazakhstan in their last two home games, so chasing a deficit was nothing new to this group. But their job could haveve become twice as hard in the opening minutes

Luka Hyryläinen pushed the first sight of goal wide before the visitors passed up a glorious opportunity.

Alex Murphy misjudged the bouncing ball and while Noah Jauny made a fine save from Marius Söderbäck, the rebound fell perfectly for Otto Ruoppi. With the goal at his mercy, the Finnish striker blazed over the bar.

Jauny kept Ireland alive with a one-on-one save from Söderbäck before Crawford’s side carved out their first real chances after 27 minutes.

Conor McManus’s cross ran through for Egan, who forced Jasso Jantunen into his first save.

Then, Cathal McCarthy flicked on Seán Grehan’s throw-in, but Kone-Doherty couldn’t get clean contact on his close-range header.

Before long, an inventive Jamie Mullins free-kick caught the Finns napping. Kone-Doherty’s run went untracked, but his shot was directed off target.

Ireland cranked up the pressure after the half-time break. Owen Elding rippled the side-netting after being slipped in by Mullins. Seconds later, the Hibernian striker and Jacob Devaney were both blocked in the box.

Trent Kone-Doherty celebrates scoring Ireland's first goal against Finland. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Those nearly moments turned to elation in the 62nd minute. Egan won the ball back on halfway and Mullins’s terrific pass connected with Kone-Doherty slicing through the middle. The Molde attacker’s close control took him around Jantunen before tucking into the roof of the net for his first goal at this grade.

Crawford had three subs at the ready, throwing Ayinde, Oisín Gallagher, and Adam Brennan into the mix as the celebrations echoed around the Cross.

Ahead on the night and level in the tie, Ireland went hunting a winner. They appeared to have found it in the 77th minute from a Grehan long throw. The ball fell perfectly for Ayinde to control on his thigh and lash into the far corner.

Just as Finland looked out of ideas, Gallagher’s loose touch put Ireland in trouble and McCarthy brought Ruoppi down in the box as he tried to clear. Siltanen coolly fired the penalty down the middle to level the tie.

The game took two dramatic turns in stoppage time. First, Jauny produced a full-stretch save to prevent first-leg goalscorer Onni Helén from snatching the winner.

Then, Tommy Lonergan was brought down by right back Ylitolva, who received his second yellow card. As the final whistle blew, Ireland headed for extra-time with a numerical advantage.

The first extra period featured plenty of misplaced passes and one major opportunity. Mullins whipped a strike past the goalkeeper, but Siltanen was back on the goalline to head clear.

Just over two minutes after the break, Finland silenced Turner’s Cross. Hyryläinen flicked the ball around the corner to Laine, who showed wonderful composure to skip around Brennan before finishing.

As Ireland gave chase, Gallagher’s glancing header flashed across goal, he had another chance charged down, and Mullins fizzed wide of the far post.

The hosts bombarded the box, but Dutch referee Joey Kooij waved away three handball claims before sounding the final whistle.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Noah Jauny; Cathal McCarthy (Gbemi Arubi, 110), Seán Grehan, Alex Murphy; Matteo Egan (Oisín Gallagher, 64), Rory Finneran, Jacob Devaney (Adam Brennan, 64), Conor McManus (Leon Ayinde, 64); Jamie Mullins, Trent Kone-Doherty (Romeo Akachukwu, 88); Owen Elding (Tommy Lonergan, 76).

FINLAND: Jaaso Jantunen; Miska Ylitolva, Ilari Kangasniemi (Arttu Lötjönen, 91), Samuli Miettinen, Tomas Galvez (Gabriel Europaeus, 120+2); Luka Hyryläinen, Matias Siltanen; Liam Möller (Onni Helén, 70) (Oskari Väistö, 91), Pyry Mentu (Lauri Laine 80), Marius Söderbäck (Toivo Mero, 80); Otto Ruoppi.

Referee: Joey Kooij (Netherlands).