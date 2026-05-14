Rory McIlroy toe-tally ready for PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy tends to his toe during his practice round at Aronimink on Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

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After his week in Pennsylvania, Philip Reid will probably come home as a fully qualified chiropodist, so much has he learned about toe issues. The good news is that “toe gate” appears to have been resolved, Rory McIlroy reporting no ill effects from – look away now if you’re eating your breakfast – removing the nail from the little digit on his right foot and bursting a blister, so he’s all set for the PGA Championship at Aronimink. Philip previews the tournament, defending champion Scottie Scheffler “as ever, the man to beat”.

Remarkably, Pádraig Harrington is about to embark on his 27th appearance in the tournament, and “true to form, he still believes”. While Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is also in the field, his American counterpart Jim Furyk is not. He has a busy enough diary for May, though, with a trip to Adare Manor pencilled in, as well as a Munster hurling championship game.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan had the mountainous task of putting together all the permutations for the final round of regular-season URC games, detailing what the Irish provinces need to secure that crucial top-eight place. Ulster are currently eighth and need a win over Glasgow Warriors tomorrow to seal their spot in the playoffs – although a win in Saturday week’s Challenge Cup final would earn them a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

The sight of Sam Prendergast’s new kicking routine in Leinster’s game against Ulster last month prompted Nathan Johns to do a little digging in to the art. Prendergast, as opposed to the likes of Ronan O’Gara and Johnny Sexton in the past, now uses a telescopic tee. Why did he change from the lower version?

In Gaelic games, Malachy Clerkin has news on the GAA taking legal action against an anti-immigration campaigner for selling an unauthorised “Erin Go Bragh” GAA jersey on his website.

A year on from the skorts shambles, camogie is in bother again, this time GPA chief executive Tom Parsons criticising the association over the rescheduling of the Leinster senior final – without finalists Wexford or Dublin being consulted. “You would think they would have learned from the skorts campaign,” he said.

Ciarán Murphy, meanwhile, is loving the Leinster hurling championship. “The standard might not rival what we’re watching in Munster, but the permutations are pretty dazzling,” he writes, this weekend’s games set to “define seasons”.

There was no end of drama at under-20 level on Wednesday evening, Kerry getting past Roscommon in extra-time in their All-Ireland football semi-final to set up a meeting with Tyrone, who got the better of Kildare. And Clare beat Tipperary on penalties in the Munster under-20 hurling final.

In football, the battle for the Scottish and English league titles was extended on Wednesday night, Celtic beating Falkirk with a VAR-assisted penalty nine minutes in to stoppage-time to set up a title decider against Hearts on Saturday, and Manchester City beating Crystal Palace to keep within two points of Arsenal.

TV Watch: Coverage of the US PGA Championship gets under way at 12.30pm today and carries on until midnight (Sky Sports Golf). And at 7pm on TNT Sports 1, there’s the FA Youth Cup final between best buddies Manchester City and Manchester United.