Munster Under-20 hurling final: Clare beat Tipperary on penalties thanks to Mark Sheedy heroics

Munster Under-20 hurling final: Tipperary 2-24 Clare 2-24 (AET, Clare win 4-3 on penalties)

Mark Sheedy saved three penalties and scored one as Clare won their fifth Munster Under-20 hurling title, and first since 2014, in a drama-packed shootout.

It was the second time in four years that a Clare-Tipperary decider required penalties, with Banner keeper Sheedy among the handful of players involved in that 2022 Munster minor final.

He saved efforts from Oisín O’Donoghue and Cormac Fitzpatrick to take a 3-1 lead, before Paddy McCormack denied Seán Arthur and Ronan Kilroy’s winning attempts.

Fred Hegarty nailed three penalties, including two in the shootout, among a 1-14 total. His clubmate James Hegarty scored the other before Sheedy saved Stefan Tobin’s second penalty to start the celebrations.

They advance to an All-Ireland final against either Galway or Kilkenny.

The first half was remarkable for the wide count. Wind-assisted Tipp scattered 13 shots either side of the posts and dropped two short. Clare had no wide and just goal chance saved, which they tidied up for a point.

From 27 shots, Tipp converted 1-11. From 11 shots, Clare left with 0-10. Jamie Ormond’s goal on the half-hour was the vital score after being picked out by Robbie Ryan.

Clare had a goal back within 10 seconds of the restart. Half-time sub Graham Ball’s first involvement was to win the throw-in and drive in the sliotar. As Cathal O’Reilly slipped, Marco Cleary spun in behind to tuck past the keeper.

Tobin restored Tipp’s lead on the three-quarter mark with a goal but Thomas O’Connor was awarded a penalty, which Fred Hegarty dispatched.

Hegarty immediately pushed Clare ahead, but after a series of wides at both ends, Fitzpatrick’s free brought it to extra-time; 2-18 apiece.

Tipp, having chosen to play against the wind, limited the deficit to one, 2-23 to 2-22, at the change of ends.

The Banner had four Fred Hegarty frees and an Arthur point, while Ormond clipped two of Tipp’s 0-4.

Tipp eventually got back level with two minutes remaining as Eoghan Doughan converted from the sideline.

Clare had four wides in the second added period before Fitzpatrick hit the post with a late free.

Tipperary: P McCormack; D Ryan, E Morris, C O’Reilly; A Ryan, E Murray, S Cleary (0-1); C Ryan (0-2), S Rowan; S Tobin (1-3), T Ryan, D Costigan (0-3); R Ryan (0-2), J Ormond (1-5), C Fitzpatrick (0-6, 5f). Subs: P Ryan for T Ryan (21), O O’Donoghue (0-1) for Rowan (46), E Doughan (0-1) for R Ryan (60), J Donelan-Houlihan for Cleary (67), Rowan for Murray (h-t e-t, inj), J Hayes for C Ryan (73).

Clare: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Loftus, M O’Halloran; R Hayes, J Hegarty, J Moylan; D Costelloe (0-2), R Keane; R Kilroy (0-2), M Collins (0-3), F Hegarty (1-14, 1-0 penalty, 11f); M Cleary (1-0), T O’Connor (0-1), P Rodgers (0-1).

Subs: G Ball for Keane (h-t), S Arthur (0-1) for Rodgers (49), H Doherty for Costello (55), D Moroney for Hayes (e-t), J Mescall for Collins (69), D Neville for Gunning (74, inj), S Boyce for Cleary (78).

Referee: N O’Toole (Waterford).