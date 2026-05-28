‘From the first day, it was clear what we wanted’: Hans Mpongo locked-in on achieving Cork City aims

“Silence, peace, patience” – that’s what Hans Mpongo says his time in Donegal taught him.

His first trip to Ireland came about when he signed for First Division side Finn Harps, and “even though I wasn’t there for a long time, it was a very good time”.

Having grown up in the Netherlands, Mpongo adds of Donegal: “Being in that place, I’m not really used to that. It was really silent, really calm. I’m used to the noise. It helped me to just be more calm, not everything is a rush. It was really peaceful.”

He admits that before signing for Finn Harps, the League of Ireland, or Ireland in general, hadn’t really been on his radar, apart from a brief opportunity that didn’t come to pass.

“When I played for Brentford a couple of years ago, I was actually meant to come on loan to Bohemians. That was the first time I was introduced to the League of Ireland.”

After a season in Ballybofey, Mpongo swapped Finn Park for Turner’s Cross in December, joining Cork City as they hustle to regain their Premier Division status after last season’s relegation.

Relocation is part of the job description, and though he says it’s hard to be away from his mother and seven-year-old brother in the Netherlands, it’s what he has to do to provide for his family while doing what he loves.

“In the beginning, it was very difficult,” the 23-year-old says of first moving away from home as a teenager. “Growing up as a single child, it was always me and my mum, so it was difficult in the beginning.

“But as time went on, as I grew older, I just started to get used to it. It’s not like I’m not missing them, I do, but it just got to a point where I got used to it, and I just had to use that feeling and put it into my games and my trainings. I’ve promised myself and my mum that all of this will pay off.”

“With him now also, my little brother, it gives me extra motivation, extra hunger. I think for four years straight I’ve missed his birthday, I haven’t been able to be there, so it’s not a nice feeling. It’s not something that I would have wished for, but it’s part of the sacrifice ... Eventually there will be a time where I will be at every birthday.”

And life in Cork isn’t so bad, not when you’re the leading goalscorer in the First Division.

“This is the first time that I’m at a club that is really clear what the end goal is, to be promoted again, and that is shown on the pitch,” he says.

“From the first day that I arrived, it was clear what we wanted, what we need to achieve, and it’s a good environment to be in because it gives you a winner’s mentality.”

Barry Robson’s side sit atop the division, and since making his debut against Treaty United in February, Mpongo has gone on to score nine goals for the club, including a hat-trick against UCD at Turner’s Cross earlier this month.

Hans Mpongo in action for Finn Harps during last season's FAI Cup quarter-final against Cork City. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

“It’s not something that I thought about,” he says of climbing the scoring ranks.

“It wasn’t my aim, I just came in and said ‘do what you need to do’. You’re here to get the club back to where they need to be, so whatever you can do to serve the club, just do it. If it’s score goals, you score. If it’s running, you run. But at the moment, it’s a good feeling.”

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Friday night’s home game presents a particular challenge for the forward, as Finn Harps visit Leeside. Mpongo says while it will be “tough” to face his former team-mates for the second time this season, he’ll be glad to see them again.

“Even though I wasn’t there for long, I met some amazing people who I still talk to, and it will be difficult for me to now play against them. It will be interesting to see how the game goes, but it will be nice to see them again, I can’t wait.”

Facing his old club, his new side are firmly behind him, with Cork City’s faithful wholeheartedly embracing their new recruit.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Mpongo says of gaining the supporters’ approval.

“Even when I’m walking down the street, they recognise me. They come up to me asking for a picture, saying how I’m their favourite player. It’s a really nice feeling. Even from my debut, I already could feel the support from the fans.”